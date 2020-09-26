America’s Cup – Ainslie and Britannia head to New Zealand

Tom Ehman reported on his US Sailing Illustrated on-line show, that the second INEOS Team UK AC75 was on the move from their Portsmouth UK base to be flown, to Auckland, New Zealand on Monday.

Britannia – B2 will be flown to Auckland in an Antonov cargo plane, and will arrive there before the original Britannia, which is taking the slow route via sea-frieght.

Sir Ben and his family left the UK on the 24 September to join the other INEOS team members who are already in Auckland and going through the mandatory two-week quarantine period there.

Ben has said that the team were aiming to be out on the water in the new AC75, Britannia II, in October.

That will give them a two-month period of productive sailing before they head into the Christmas regatta, which will be the first time all these teams have lined up together in a race environment.

Still no clue as to the shape of the second Ineos hull, but it is expected to be a considerable change from the first version, with the expectation of a more Skiff type hull shape.

A lot is riding on the second Britannia version for INEOS Team UK . . .

In a recent interview, Ainslie commented that winning the America’s Cup . . . ‘Would be the biggest moment in our sporting careers, and it would be a great thing for Britain to bring the America’s Cup back where it belongs.’

