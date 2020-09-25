A Sign of the Times as Henri-Lloyd cuts out the middle-men

Following the on-line model of just about every high-street name you can think of . . .

With immediate effect, sailing clothing designer and manufacturer Henri-Lloyd are cutting out all third-party distributors and retailers – the downstream segment of ‘middle-men’ that inflate retail prices.

Henri-Lloyd are fundamentally changing the way they sell to their customers with the launch of a radical new business model that they claim will reduce prices by 40% plus.

The Year Freemantle Hooded Jacket will retail for £399 compared to a traditional RRP of £690

The iconic Consort Jacket, will sell for £225 instead of £375

Whilst the 100% recycled Mav Mid Zip Hood will be available for £85, instead of £135 RRP.

The British Technical Sailing brand are creating an on-line, direct to consumer model that means customers can enjoy the same exceptional quality products at significantly more affordable prices worldwide.

Founded by Henri Strzelecki and Angus Lloyd in 1963, Henri-Lloyd design and build innovative sailing clothing to protect sailors, explores and pioneers from the world’s most extreme weather.