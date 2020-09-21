Alasdair Ireland is GBR eSailing National Champion

Alasdair Ireland from Scotland claims the RYA GBR eSailing National Championship title.

Following six months of online racing and over 9,000 sailors battling it out for a place in the final, 16 of the UK’s very best esailors took to the virtual waters on Saturday 19 September to battle it out of the title of GBR eSailing National Champion.

After five closely fought races it was Alasdair Ireland, sailing under the sail name of Speedy_1, from the Royal Northern & Clyde YC, representing Scotland, who raced his way to victory and the championship title.

The final consisted of five races, with two discards. In each race the competitors sailed in a different class of boat, to really test their skills.

Live commentary was provided by Olympic silver medallist and British Sailing Team 49er sailor, Stuart Bithell and RYA Regional Development Officer, Susie Moore.

Don’t worry if you missed all the action you can still watch it on the RYA YouTube channel – http://rya.org/DuEZ50BsfEp

As well as claiming the title of GBR eSailing National Champion, Alasdair wins a Musto LPX Jacket courtesy of Musto, plus a dryrobe and Musto cap from the RYA.

The National Final was also a qualifying event for World Sailing’s Nations Cup, with the top four finalists automatically securing their place in the GBR Nations Cup team.

2020 RYA GBR eSailing National Championship

Pos – Race Name – Name

1st Speedy_1 – – Alasdair Ireland

2nd Déjà vu – – Mike O’Donovan

3rd Hugh Brayshaw – – Hugh Brayshaw

4th Skippafire – – Bryan Davies

5th AdamGP14 – – Adam McGovern

6th Donnie Gillies – – Donnie Gillies

7th ACF – – Cavan Fyans

8th TP52GLAD – – Douglas Newell

9th Phil Manning – – Phil Manning

10th Bell Rock – – Paul McCrombie

11th Isswizz – – Isabelle Waha

12th Megan Pascoe – – Megan Pascoe

13th Fish Face – – Jonathan Fish

14th Mazza – – Andrew Williams

15th Jemcast – – Alastair Jenkin

16th Toby Bloomfield – – Toby Bloomfield