UK 29er Allen Grand Prix #1 at WPNSA – Final Results

The first 29er Allen Grand Prix of the year was won by Elodie Edwards and Ewan Wilson from Pwllheli SC.

Edwards and Wilson finished with 16 points, to catch the overnight leaders Tom Storey and Ben Willett who took second with 19 points, just one ahead of third placed Ben Mueller and Freddie Lonsdale.

Edwards and Wilson were also top mixed crew, with Storey and Willett top male crew and first girls Annie Hammett and Jess Jobson (11th overall).

Winners of the Silver fleet were Blake and Brett Tudor, in second Emma James and Oliver Fellows (1st mixed) with third Josie Meridith and Maddy Kirk (1st girls).

UK 29ER ALLEN GRAND PRIX SERIES 2020/21 – GRAND PRIX 1

Gold Fleet Final after 8 races (40 entries)

1st 2905 ELODIE EDWARDS and EWAN WILSON – – 16 pts

2nd 2982 TOM STOREY and BEN WILLETT – – 19 pts

3rd 2900 BEN MUELLER and FREDDIE LONSDALE – – 20 pts

4th 2966 LEO WILKINSON and SAM JONES – – 27 pts

5th 2898 ALED LLEWELLYN-JONES and BEN BRADLEY – – 31 pts

6th 2695 FLO PETERS and FREDDY WOOD – – 32 pts

7th 2811 OLLIE EVANS and BEN HUTTON-PENMAN – – 33 pts

8th 2327 CHARLIE GRAN and EMILY COVELL – – 38 pts

9th 2338 SEAN WOODARD and TOBY BLOOMFIELD – – 51 pts

10th 2903 FREDDIE WESTWELL and JESSE KIBBLE – – 54 pts

11th 2344 ANNIE HAMMETT and JESS JOBSON – – 62 pts

12th 2736 MAXI TUSTAIN and ALFIE COGGER – – 64 pts

13th 834 ETHAN GERRELL and TOM BARNES – – 70 pts

14th 2819 TOM BURKE and BEN IBBOTSON – – 70 pts

15th 2753 SIAN TALBOT and MADELEINE BRISTOW – – 71 pts

Full results available here . . .

Silver Fleet Final after 8 races (34 entries)

1st 938 BLAKE TUDOR and BRETT TUDOR – – 76 pts

2nd 2796 EMMA JAMES and OLIVER FELLOWS – – 81 pts

3rd 2028 JOSIE MEREDITH and MADDY KIRK – – 83 pts

4th 2826 ANNABELLE VINES and ROSIE TARGETT – – 92 pts

5th 403 OLLIE VINES and OLLIE BADDELEY – – 96 pts

6th 2206 JAMES CROSSLEY and OLIVER HICKLING – – 102 pts

7th 2175 TOM WILLIAMSON and CAMERON SWORD – – 110 pts

8th 2046 IWAN ROBERTS and GEORGE SELLWOOD – – 111 pts

9th 2478 ROB MAWDSLEY and OLLIE MEARS – – 114 pts

10th 1356 JAMES CLARKE and NOAH FITZGERALD – – 116 pts

Full results available here . . .

29er Prizes

JUNIORS 1st Gold – Yellow – GBR – MIXED 2292 ISSY LEETCH & SOLOMON WILBY

JUNIORS 2nd Gold – Blue – GBR – MALE 2545 JAMIE GATEHOUSE & OSCAR MORGAN-HARRIS

JUNIORS 3rd Gold – Yellow – GBR – MIXED 2022 KATE NEWMAN & RUDY BARR

OPEN 1st Gold – Blue – GBR – MIXED 2905 ELODIE EDWARDS & EWAN WILSON

OPEN 2nd Gold – Yellow – GBR – MALE 2982 TOM STOREY & BEN WILLETT

OPEN 3rd Gold – Blue – GBR – MALE 2900 BEN MUELLER & FREDDIE LONSDALE

OPEN 4th Gold – Blue – GBR – MALE 2966 LEO WILKINSON & SAM JONES

OPEN 5th Gold – Blue – GBR – MALE 2898 ALED LLEWELLYN-JONES & BEN BRADLEY

OPEN 6th Gold – Yellow – GBR – MIXED 2695 FLO PETERS & FREDDY WOOD

FEMALE 1st Gold – Blue – GBR – FEMALE 2344 ANNIE HAMMETT & JESS JOBSON

FEMALE 2nd Gold – Yellow – GBR – FEMALE 2753 SIAN TALBOT & MADELEINE BRISTOW

FEMALE 3rd Gold – Yellow – GBR – FEMALE 2234 EMILY MUELLER & FLO BRELLISFORD

MIXED 1st Gold – Blue – GBR – MIXED 2905 ELODIE EDWARDS & EWAN WILSON

MIXED 2nd Gold – Yellow – GBR – MIXED 2695 FLO PETERS & FREDDY WOOD

MIXED 3rd Gold – Yellow – GBR – MIXED 2327 CHARLIE GRAN & EMILY COVELL