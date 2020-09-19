Ode to Britannia 1 – The beauty of the flying beast

A reflective look at the much criticised Britannia 1 . . . The INEOS Team UK’s first boat to the AC75 design rule for the 36th America’s Cup.



Britannia 1 is now slowly making her way to New Zealand where she will be the back-up boat for the British team’s challenge for the America’s Cup in early 2021.

The second AC75 version – Britannia 2 – has been heavily rumoured to follow the design trend set by the New Zealand and Italian AC36 teams with a more ‘skiff’ based design.

Related Post:

With Britannia 1 on her way to New Zealand, Ben Ainslie updates us . . .

Grant Simmer reveals ‘radical new boat’ in conversation with Shirley Robertson