Kate and Ben meet to promote The 1851 Trust

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, spoke to one of the most successful sailors in Olympic history on Wednesday.

The Times published The Court Circular of Sept. 16 featuring the details of all the activities conducted by the royal family.

The details revealed that . . . “Her Royal Highness, Patron, the 1851 Trust, this afternoon held a meeting with Sir Benedict Ainslie (Captain, Team GB for America’s Cup) (sic) via telephone.”

The 1851 Trust, the official charity of the British America’s Cup team, INEOS Team UK, is an educational charity that is committed to teach and inspire the new generation through sailing and the marine industry.

Kate Middleton has been a royal patron to the charity since 2014 (top image).

Sir Ben who won five consecutive Olympic medals, 1 silver and 4 gold, is the patron of the organisation.

Ainslie is now Team Principal and Skipper of Britain’s America’s Cup team for the 36th America’s Cup match in Auckland, New Zealand in March 2021.

And Prince William?

The circular also mentions that he held separate meetings with Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Environmental Activist and Indigenous Peoples Leader, and Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and Chief Executive of PepsiCo via video links.

You can’t win them all . . .



