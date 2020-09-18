Bainbridge and Aldridge lead Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay Europeans

Racing Friday at the Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay Europeans was in final series format . . . The fleet split into Gold, Silver and Bronze.

In the gold fleet after four races, Britain’s Connor Bainbridge and Ellie Aldridge, now lead by 2.3 points from Florian Gruber and Leonie Meyer of Germany, with Guy Bridge and Katie Dabson in third place.

The three leading teams each won a race, with Maxime Nocher and Lauriane Nolot of France also winning a race, to place fifth.

Leading the silver fleet are Toni Vodisek and Marina Vodisek of Slovenia, and the bronze fleet Denis Taradin and Sofia Kotliar of Russia.

Collisions and protests played a part in the results, with Maxime Nocher getting a DSQ in the second gold fleet race and the German team awarded redress.

Then in race 3 of the gold fleet a collision at the top mark between Guy Bridge and Maxime Nocher, resulted in Bridge being disqualified.

Racing continues Saturday with another 4 races per fleet scheduled.

Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay European Championship – 4 final series races (2 carried forward scores, 1 discard) (19 entries)

Gold Fleet:

1st GBR 14 Connor Bainbridge and Ellie Aldridge – – 2 2 3 3 -4 1 – – 11 pts

2nd GER 10 Florian Gruber and Leonie Meyer – – 1 1 -6 4.3 RDG 1 6 – – 13.3 pts

3rd GBR 22 Guy Bridge and Katie Dabson – – 3 3 4 1 (7.0 DSQ) 3 – – 14 pts

4th POL 21 Michal and Magdalena Woyciechowska – – 4 4 2 2 3 -5 – – 15 pts

5th FRA 12 Maxime Nocher and Lauriane Nolot – – 5 5 1 (7.0 DSQ) 5 2 – – 18 pts

6th POL 18 Jakub Jurkowski and Julia Damasiewicz – – 6 6 5 4 2 4 – – 21 pts

