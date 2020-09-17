RYA Affiliated Clubs Conference – A different world with new opportunities

In the next couple of days bookings are due to open for the RYA Affiliated Clubs Conference supported by Gallagher.

This year’s online conference is on Saturday 21 November with Ben Ainslie headlining a stellar virtual cast of expert speakers and workshops.

The conference will explore the theme of ‘a different world with new opportunities’, in recognition of the challenging times clubs have endured over the last few months, the changes that have taken place and the innovative ideas that have since emerged.

The host is Double Olympic gold medallist and broadcaster Shirley Robertson and key note speakers including Ben Ainslie and Chris Grant will ensure this is an informtaive, insightful and enjoyable event.

The headline conference on Saturday 21 November will run from 10am to 1.30pm

Throughout the weekend there will be an online expo area with interactive ‘stands’ – Friday 12:00-19:00, Saturday 09:00-17:00 and Sunday 10:00-12:00 hrs.

With access available to RYA expertise with our legal, racing and training teams, with bookable 1-1 appointments, live text Q&As, club case studies, regional and Home Country updates, downloadable resources and on-demand video.

Full details and booking available here . . .