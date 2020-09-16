SailGP rolls out new multi-teaser trailer series

SailGP continue down the multi-teaser-trailer route with a new Content Series launch that promises ‘global audiences unprecedented access’ to its F50 League 2021 season.

Following the shut-down of the 2020 season after just one event, as the Covid-19 pandemic wiped-out most of the 2020 international competitive season, SailGP is intent on whipping up expectations for the revamped Season 2 in 2021.

To rebuild the audience for the moribund series they are starting all over again with a four part SailGP: Racing on the Edge presentation series.

And to build expectations for that series . . . it will be preceded with more short-form videos.

The Content Series will comprise four episodes that will air prior to Season 2 in 2021.

Ahead of that, short-form videos will debut every two weeks on SailGP’s digital channels, starting 1 October.

Each of the four episodes of SailGP: Racing on the Edge will have a distinctive theme.

The first will get under the skin of the sport’s best athletes who compete in the championship, aiming for the season title and prize of US$1 million.

Episodes two and three will focus on the cutting-edge technology and innovation of the F50 race boats.

And the final episode, which will air ahead of the season opener in April 2021, will focus on the future of the league and the role it is taking in shaping the sport.

The SailGP season 2 will kick-off straight after the proposed 36th America’s Cup match in New Zealand in March 2021.

THis will free-up some of the competitors from that event, but will still involve a bit of juggling for Olympic competitors if the Tokyo 2020 Olympics do go ahead in July 2021.

SailGP Season 2 will begin with two U.S. stops – San Francisco, 17-18 April and New York, 4-5 June – before crossing to Europe, where racing will continue in Plymouth, UK 17-18 July and Aarhus, Denmark 20-21 August 2021.

France, Spain, and additional venues will be added to the calendar in the coming months.

