Morris and Fillmore are 2020 RS800 National Champions

Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore of Hayling Island SC are the 2020 Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Champions.
A win in the final race on Tuesday confirmed a 14 point overall victory ahead of Robert Gullan and Calum Healey, with Luke and Emma McEwen taking the third podium place.
Luke and Emma McEwen of Royal Lymington YC are first Masters.
Joseph and Benjamin Bradley of Hayling Island SC first Youth.
RS800 National Championship – Final after 9 races, 2 discard (24 entries)
1st Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore – Hayling Island SC – – 9 pts
2nd Robert Gullan and Calum Healey – Hayling Island SC – – 23 pts
3rd Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – Royal Lymington YC – – 23 pts
4th Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton – WPNSA – – 26 pts
5th Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire – Swanage SC – – 27 pts
6th Phil Walker and John Mather – Hayling Island SC – – 30 pts
7th Joseph Bradley and Benjamin Bradley – Hayling Island SC – – 42 pts
8th Cam Stewart and Alice Masterman – Hayling Island SC – – 57 pts
9th James Penty and Eddie Grayson – Beaver SC – – 63 pts
10th Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss – Lyme Regis SC – – 67 pts