Morris and Fillmore are 2020 RS800 National Champions

Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore of Hayling Island SC are the 2020 Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Champions.

A win in the final race on Tuesday confirmed a 14 point overall victory ahead of Robert Gullan and Calum Healey, with Luke and Emma McEwen taking the third podium place.

Luke and Emma McEwen of Royal Lymington YC are first Masters.

Joseph and Benjamin Bradley of Hayling Island SC first Youth.

RS800 National Championship – Final after 9 races, 2 discard (24 entries)

1st Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore – Hayling Island SC – – 9 pts

2nd Robert Gullan and Calum Healey – Hayling Island SC – – 23 pts

3rd Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – Royal Lymington YC – – 23 pts

4th Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton – WPNSA – – 26 pts

5th Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire – Swanage SC – – 27 pts

6th Phil Walker and John Mather – Hayling Island SC – – 30 pts

7th Joseph Bradley and Benjamin Bradley – Hayling Island SC – – 42 pts

8th Cam Stewart and Alice Masterman – Hayling Island SC – – 57 pts

9th James Penty and Eddie Grayson – Beaver SC – – 63 pts

10th Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss – Lyme Regis SC – – 67 pts

Full results available here . . .