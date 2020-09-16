Bridge and Dabson lead Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay Europeans

British and German teams top the leader board after day 1 of the Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay European Championships on Lake Traunsee, Austria.

Britain’s Guy Bridge and Katie Dabson are tied for the lead with Florian Gruber and Leonie Mayer of Germany.

Both teams won their first two races.

In third place are Connor Bainbridge and Ellie Aldridge of Britain, tied on four points with Maxime Nocher and Lauriane Nolot og France.

Racing got off to a slow start on Day 1 as competitors were postponed onshore waiting for the thermal wind to build.

Entries are only half the expected number due to the travel restrictions of the Covid pandemic, but the teams present are the best in the world, promising exciting action over the coming days.

Racing continues with the opening series through to Saturday, and the semi-finals and medal series scheduled for “Super Sunday”.

The Formula Kite class is a new sailing class for Paris 2024.

Formula Kite Mixed Team Relay European Championship- After 2 races (19 entries)

1st GER 10 Florian Gruber and Leonie Mayer 1 1 – – 2 pts

1st GBR 22 Guy Bridge and Katie Dabson 1 1 – – 2 pts

3rd GBR 14 Connor Bainbridge and Ellie Aldridge 3 1 – – 4 pts

4th FRA 12 Maxime Nocher and Lauriane Nolot 1 3 – – 4 pts

5th POL 21 Michal Wojciechowski and Magdalena Woyciechowska 2 2 – – 4 pts

6th POL 18 Jakub Jurkowski and Julia Damasiewicz 3 2 – – 5 pts

7th SLO 28 Toni Vodisek and Marina Vodisek 2 3 – – 5 pts

7th GER 15 Jannis Maus and Alina Kornelli 2 3 – – 5 pts

9th GBR 13 Joshua Carey and Jemima Crathorne 4 4 – – 8 pts

10th FRA 11 Axel Mazella and Alexia Fancelli 8 2 – – 10 pts