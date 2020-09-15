Enter Christchurch Bay Race and Support Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

The Island Sailing Club is encouraging all entrants in their new Christchurch Bay Race – Saturday 26 September – to participate in The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s ‘Round Britain Your Way’ event.

The Christchurch Bay Race will see two fleets race from the Club’s start line in Cowes, through the Needles Channel and into Christchurch Bay where the boats round a mark before returning to Cowes.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s ‘Round Britain Your Way’ invites anyone to sail, run, swim, walk, cycle or create their own challenge to collectively travel 4,800 miles around the British coastline.

Dame Ellen MacArthur DBE, the Trust’s founder and Patron, said:

“The Trust has sailed round Britain twice before in 2009 and 2017, each time sailing 2,400 miles with crews of young people in recovery from cancer. This time we’re going Round Britain Your Way.”

“Young people are going to need us more than ever after COVID-19. Isolation, loneliness, anxiety, anger and fear are all experienced by young people and their families during and after cancer treatment.”

“COVID has intensified everyone to unimaginable levels. We have to be here for them. So, let’s get out there and get Round Britain Your Way.”

For more information about the ‘Round Britain Your Way’ virtual fundraising event and to sign-up visit the ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org website.

The Christchurch Bay Race is the last race on the ISC calendar for 2020, and a good turnout is expected.

Please contact [email protected] to enter the race.

The race fee is £47 or £40 for ISC members, and there is no charge to rate your boat under the Island Sailing Club Rating System.

Permitted crew can be up to a maximum of 6 people from any household or two-thirds of a boat’s IRC crew number, whichever is the least.

Notice of Race and other information available on the ISC’s website or contact Ben Ferris [email protected]

