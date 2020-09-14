RS700 National Championship – Day 3

Four races kept the RS700 fleet busy once they got going on day 3 of the RS700 National Championship at Portland.

Three wins from those four races took Theo Galyer of Hayling Island SC into a seven points lead, with Rob Higgins of Chew Valley Lake SC taking the other race win to retain his second place overall.

Into third place comes Pete Purkiss of Brightlingsea SC tied on 17 points with Jerry Wales of Windsport, and Matt Carter of Lancing SC remains in fifth place.

All in all an amazing day’s racing in great wind and glorious sunshine.

On the water for over seven hours. What more can you ask?

Racing finishes on Tuesday.

RS700 National Championship after 8 races, 2 discard.

1st Theo Galyer of Hayling Island SC – – 1 1 -6 -10 1 1 4 1 – – 9 pts

2nd Rob Higgins of Chew Valley Lake SC – – 2 2 3 -6 3 -6 1 5 – – 16 pts

3rd Pete Purkiss of Brightlingsea SC – – -4 4 1 3 -7 4 2 3 – – 17 pts

4th Jerry Wales of Windsport – – -5 3 2 2 5 3 -18 2 – – 17 pts

5th Matt Carter of Lancing SC – – 3 5 4 -7 2 2 5 -6 – – 21 pts

6th Liam Willis of Lymington Town SC – – 6 6 -12 1 4 5 3 -18 – – 25 pts

7th James Bayliss of Queen Mary SC – – 7 -9 7 -11 6 8 6 4 – – 38 pts

8th Ian Swann of Hayling Island SC – – -16 7 5 4 -9 7 8 8 – – 39 pts

9th Matthew Conner of Queen Mary SC – – 8 8 -13 -9 8 9 7 7 – – 47 pts

10th Graham Blake of Queen Mary SC – – 9 11 -14 5 -12 11 9 9 – – 54 pts

11th Roland Smith of Hayling Island SC – – 11 10 -16 14 11 10 11 -18 – – 67 pts

12th Peter Onions of Draycote SC – – 12 13 10 15 10 13 -18 -18 – – 73 pts

13th Roger Taylor of Hayling Island SC – – 15 14 -18 -17 13 14 10 10 – – 76 pts

14th Malcolm Streeton of Hayling Island SC – – 14 16 11 13 -18 12 12 -18 – – 78 pts

15th Turner James of Hayling Island SC – – 10 12 9 12 -18 -18 -18 -18 – – 79 pts

16th Simon Hamilton of Queen Mary SC – – 13 -18 8 8 -18 18 -18 -18 – – 83 pts

17th Andrew Wright of Queen Mary SC – – 17 15 15 16 14 15 -18 -18 – – 92 pts