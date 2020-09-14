Jeepster and Brutus take titles at J/70 UK Nationals

Graham Clapp’s Jeepster is the new J/70 UK Open National Champion, and Charles Thompson’s Brutus is the new J/70 UK Corinthian Champion.

In the Open Championship, Paul Ward’s World Champion team on Eat Sleep J Repeat was second.

Newcomers to the class, Nick Phillip’s Chaotic was third.

Spectacular conditions on the final day were used to the full by the Royal Southern YC Race Team, led by PRO Charlie Stowe, for a memorable finale to a superb regatta.

J/70 UK Class 2020 National Championships – Final (22 entries)

1st GBR 1169 Jeepster – Graham Clapp – RSrnYC – – 16 pts

2nd GBR 1451 Eat Sleep J Repeat – Paul Ward – Royal Southern YC – – 22 pts

3rd GBR 1203 Chaotic – Nick Phillips – Parkstone YC – – 27 pts

4th GBR 1247 Jelvis – Martin Dent – Island SC – – 34 pts

5th GBR 1452 Calypso – J Peters & J Calascione – RYS – – 37 pts

6th GBR 828 Brutus (C) – Charles Thompson – Royal Southern YC – – 45 pts

7th GBR 1248 DSP (C) – Doug Struth – Royal Southern – – 50 pts

8th IRL 1123 Soak Racing (C) – Marshall King / Ian Wilson – Royal Southern YC – – 51 pts

9th GBR 830 GBR 830 – Jonnie Goodwin – RYS – – 63 pts

10th GBR 972 Yeti (C) – Jack Davies – Royal Solent YC – – 80 pts

11th GBR 741 Cosmic (C) – Patrick Liardet – RSrnYC – – 84 pts

12th GBR 46 JDog (C) – John Greenland – Imperial Poona YC – – 86 pts

13th GBR 1496 Standfast – Simon Patterson – RSrnYC – – 97 pts

14th GBR 974 EV Experts (Co) – Tim Collins – RORC – – 100 pts

15th GBR 1206 Offbeat (C) – David McLeman – RSrnYC – – 115 pts

16th GBR 742 Boat 1 – Juan Pablo / Alvarez Gallesio – RTYC / YCA – – 124 pts

17th GBR 800 Jackatoo (C) – Rob Orr – BHYC – – 132 pts

18th GBR 1210 Jalapeno (C) – Brian Denney – RSrnYC – – 151 pts

19th GBR 1050 Excess (C) – Melisande Besse – Royal Southern YC – – 151 pts

20th GBR 28 Lightfoot (C) – Alain Waha – Royal Southern YC – – 152.5 pts

21st GBR 933 Darcey (C) – Julie Fawcett – Royal Southern – – 165 pts

22nd GBR 2 Boysterous (C) – Tom Low – OCSS – – 165 pts