Candidates named for 2020 election of World Sailing President and Vice-Presidents

World Sailing’s Election Committee overseeing the 2020 Election of World Sailing’s Officers has announced the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidates standing for election this October.

The election of the President and seven Vice-Presidents will be conducted via an electronic ballot.

World Sailing Member National Authorities, in good standing with World Sailing, are eligible to vote and when casting their ballot, must select at least two male and two female candidates for Vice President.

Candidates eligible for election at the 2020 General Assembly, in alphabetical order by surname, are:

Presidential Candidates:

President Kim Andersen (DEN)

Quanhai Li (CHN)

Scott Perry (URU)

Gerardo Seeliger (ESP)

Vice-Presidential Candidates:

Duriye Özlem Akdurak (TUR)

Philip Baum (RSA)

Cary Lee Byerley (ANT)

William Canfield (ISV)

Tomasz Chamera (POL)

Jan Dawson (NZL)

Luca Devoti (ITA)

Jørgen Stang Heffermehl (NOR)

Sarah Kenny (AUS)

Yann Rocherieux (FRA)

Cory Sertl (USA)

Malav Shroff (IND)

Riccardo Simoneschi (ITA)

Marcus Spillane (IRL)

Yui Shing Tong (HKG)

The results of the ballot will be announced on 1 November 2020 at the General Assembly which will be held as a virtual meeting.

Eligible candidates have been endorsed by at least five World Sailing MNAs with the term of office beginning at the close of the General Assembly, at which the Board of Directors are elected for a period of four years.

For Candidate and Voting details click here . . .