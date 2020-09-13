RS700 National Championship – Day 2

Jerry Wales and Rob Higgins lead the Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship at Weymouth.
Both Wales and Higgins have yet to win a race, but after four races they are tied on seven points and have a one point lead ahead of Theo Galyer and Pete Purkiss, tied on eight points.
After Galyer won the two opening races on Saturday, Pete Purkiss won the first race on Sunday ahead of Wales and Higgins.
In the second race (R4) Liam Willis was the winner ahead of Wales with Purkiss in third place.
A fifth race was abandoned as the wind died, and the fleet returned ashore
RS700 National Championship after 4 races, 1 discard.
1st 1060 Jerry Wales – – -5 3 2 2 – – 7 pts
2nd 1029 Rob Higgins – – 2 2 3 -6 – – 7 pts
3rd 1063 Theo Galyer – – 1 1 6 -10 – – 8 pts
4th 1042 Pete Purkiss – – -4 4 1 3 – – 8 pts
5th 1062 Matt Carter – – 3 5 4 -7 – – 12 pts
6th 1032 Liam Willis – – 6 6 -12 1 – – 13 pts
7th 1022 Ian Swann – – -16 7 5 4 – – 16 pts
8th 944 James Bayliss – – 7 9 7 -11 – – 23 pts
9th 914 Graham Blake – – 9 11 -14 5 – – 25 pts
10th 1041 Matthew Conner – – 8 8 -13 9 – – 25 pts
11th 1067 Simon Hamilton – – 13 -18 8 8 – – 29 pts
12th 808 Turner James – – 10 -12 9 12 – – 31 pts
13th 982 Roland Smith – – 11 10 -16 14 – – 35 pts
14th 859 Peter Onions – – 12 13 10 -15 – – 35 pts
15th 931 Malcolm Streeton – – 14 -16 11 13 – – 38 pts
16th 1035 Roger Taylor – – 15 14 -18 17 – – 46 pts
17th 1061 Andrew Wright – – -17 15 15 16 – – 46 pts