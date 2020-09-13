Luke and Emma McEwen lead RS800 Nationals after day 2

New leaders after day 2 of the RS800 National Championship are Luke and Emma McEwen.
The McEwens finished the day with a 1, 2 score line on five points, and one point ahead of Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire who are tied on six points with Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore.
In fourth place are Phil Walker and John Mather who won the second race of the day (R4) ahead of Luke and Emma McEwen.
Luke and Emma had won the first race of the day ahead of Morris and Fillmore with Shone and Hampshire in third place.
Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championship – After 4 races, 1 discard (24 entries)
1st 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – – -6 2 1 2 – – 5 pts
2nd 1231 Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire – – 2 1 3 -18 – – 6 pts
3rd 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore – – 1 3 2 -25 – – 6 pts
4th 1207 Phil Walker and John Mather – – 5 5 -11 1 – – 11 pts
5th 1215 Joseph Bradley and Benjamin Bradley – – 7 -25 4 4 – – 15 pts
6th 1124 Robert Gullan and Calum Healey – – 4 6 5 -25 – – 15 pts
7th 961 Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton – – -9 7 9 3 – – 19 pts
8th 1154 Cam Stewart and Alice Masterman – – 3 9 -12 8 – – 20 pts
9th 1045 Claire Lasko and Edward Dyer – – 8 -14 13 5 – – 26 pts
10th 982 Leo Wilkinson and Toby Bloomfield – – 10 -22 8 10 – – 28 pts