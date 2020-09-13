Luke and Emma McEwen lead RS800 Nationals after day 2

New leaders after day 2 of the RS800 National Championship are Luke and Emma McEwen.

The McEwens finished the day with a 1, 2 score line on five points, and one point ahead of Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire who are tied on six points with Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore.

In fourth place are Phil Walker and John Mather who won the second race of the day (R4) ahead of Luke and Emma McEwen.

Luke and Emma had won the first race of the day ahead of Morris and Fillmore with Shone and Hampshire in third place.

Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championship – After 4 races, 1 discard (24 entries)



1st 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – – -6 2 1 2 – – 5 pts

2nd 1231 Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire – – 2 1 3 -18 – – 6 pts

3rd 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore – – 1 3 2 -25 – – 6 pts

4th 1207 Phil Walker and John Mather – – 5 5 -11 1 – – 11 pts

5th 1215 Joseph Bradley and Benjamin Bradley – – 7 -25 4 4 – – 15 pts

6th 1124 Robert Gullan and Calum Healey – – 4 6 5 -25 – – 15 pts

7th 961 Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton – – -9 7 9 3 – – 19 pts

8th 1154 Cam Stewart and Alice Masterman – – 3 9 -12 8 – – 20 pts

9th 1045 Claire Lasko and Edward Dyer – – 8 -14 13 5 – – 26 pts

10th 982 Leo Wilkinson and Toby Bloomfield – – 10 -22 8 10 – – 28 pts