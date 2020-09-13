Shone and Hampshire day 1 leaders RS800 National Championship

Day 1 of the RS800 National Championship kicked off in great style with two hotly contested races in Portland Harbour.

A great start for Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore who took the first race ahead of Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire, with Cam Stewart and Alice Masterman in third.

But then Shone and Hampshire nailed the second race with a spot-on port layline at the first mark to finish ahead of defending champions, Luke and Emma McEwen, with Morris and Fillmore taking third.

That left Shone and Hampshire overnight leaders on three points after two races, and one point ahead of Morris and Fillmore, with the McEwens in third on eight points.

Tied on ten points are Phil Walker and John Mather with Stewart and Masterman. Then come Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton on 16 points.

Sunday there are three races scheduled and a lighter and shiftier breeze forecast.

Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championship – After 2 races

1st 1231 Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire – – 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – – 6 2 – – 8 pts

4th 1124 Robert Gullan and Calum Healey – – 4 6 – – 10 pts

5th 1207 Phil Walker and John Mather – – 5 5 – – 10 pts

6th 1154 Cam Stewart and Alice Masterman – – 3 9 – – 12 pts

7th 961 Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton – – 9 7 – – 16 pts

8th 1045 Claire Lasko and Edward Dyer – – 8 14 – – 22 pts

9th 1171 James Penty and Eddie Grayson – – 19 4 – – 23 pts

10th 1232 Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss – – 16 8 – – 24 pts

11th 1203 Grace Fell and Tim Gratton – – 14 11 – – 25 pts

12th 1188 Daniel Goodman and Debbie Clark – – 11 15 – – 26 pts

13th 825 Tom Walker and James Curtis – – 17 10 – – 27 pts

14th 1163 Tim Dickinson and Stephenie Dickinson – – 15 13 – – 28 pts

15th 1204 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks/Alex Orton – – 18 12 – – 30 pts

16th 88 Ralph Singleton and Mike Chapman – – 13 18 – – 31 pts

17th 1215 Joseph Bradley and Benjamin Bradley – – 7 [25] – – 32 pts

18th 982 Leo Wilkinson and Toby Bloomfield – – 10 22 – – 32 pts

19th 1008 Ben Palmer and Bruna de Queiroz – – 12 20 – – 32 pts

20th 1164 Russ Gibbs and Emma Philips – – 21 17 – – 38 pts

21st 1014 Sam Waller and Matt Rhodes – – 20 19 – – 39 pts

22nd 1129 Fin Armstrong and Sam Jones – – [25] 16 – – 41 pts

23rd 1011 Simon Clark and James Fuller – – 23 21 – – 44 pts

24th 1131 Madeleine Anderson and Tom Ballintine – – 22 [25] – – 47 pts