Paul Ward’s Eat Sleep J Repeat leads J/70 UK Class Nationals

Paul Ward’s Eat Sleep J Repeat took a brace of race wins on Saturday to lead the J/70 UK Class 2020 National Championship by two points.

Graham Clapp’s Jeepster scored a 2, 1, 2, to move up to second. Martin Dent’s Jelvis drops to third but is still in with a shot at the title going into the final day.

Racing at the J/70 UK National Championship concludes Sunday 13 September with three races scheduled in The Solent.

J/70 UK Class 2020 National Championships – D2 – 6 races (22 entries)

1st GBR 1451 Eat Sleep J Repeat – Paul Ward – – 4 5 1 1 2 1 – – 9 pts

2nd GBR 1169 Jeepster – Graham Clapp – – 9 1 5 2 1 2 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR 1247 Jelvis – Martin Dent – – 1 6 3 7 3 3 – – 16 pts

4th GBR 1203 Chaotic – Nick Phillips – – 8 3 4 4 4 6 – – 21 pts

5th GBR 1452 Calypso – J Peters & J Calascione – – 6 2 2 6 6 8 – – 22 pts

6th IRL 1123 Soak Racing – Marshall King / Ian Wilson – – 2 4 8 5 8 7 – – 26 pts

7th GBR 1248 DSP – Doug Struth – – 10 8 6 3 7 4 – – 28 pts

8th GBR 828 Brutus – Charles Thompson – – 5 9 7 10 5 5 – – 31 pts

9th GBR 830 GBR 830 – Jonnie Goodwin – – 3 13 9 8 9 9 – – 38 pts

10th GBR 972 Yeti – Jack Davies – – 7 10 10 13 11 10 – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .