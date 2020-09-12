Olympic classes at Kieler Woche – Day 3 final series results

Penultimate day of racing for the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, Laser, Radial and Finn at Kieler Woche 2020.
In the men’s Laser event, Britain’s Michael Beckett (8,1,5) takes a four point lead after three final series races.
Philipp Buhl of Germany is second and Elliot Hanson (12,4,3) in third one point back.
In the Nacra 17, leaders are Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy racked-up three race wins for a 12 point lead.
John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3,3,6) move into second place, with third Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany.
In the women’s 49erFX leaders Tina Lutz and Susann Beuck of Germany have a one point from Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea of the USA after 4 final series races.
Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (2,1,11,24) move into the third podium spot, but are just one point ahead of Ida Marie Baad and Marie Thusgaard of Denmark, and Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland.
In the women’s Radial, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland takes a 12 point lead from Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark with Maria Erdi of Hungary in third. Britain’s Daisy Collingridge is now 23rd.
No British entry in the Finn class, where Nicholas Heiner of Holland took back to back wins for a nine point lead, ahead of Nils Theuinck of Switzerland.
In the men’s 49er Danes Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen have a 2 point lead from Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt of Holland.
Final day of racing Sunday 13 September 2020 but forecast is for very strong winds
Laser Men – Day 3 – 3 Final races (79 entries)
1st GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 8 1 5 – – 30 pts
2nd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 3 5 1 – – 34 pts
3rd GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – -12 4 3 – – 35 pts
4th PER 206115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 6 2 10 – – 44 pts
5th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 5 7 7 – – 44 pts
6th ITA 217611 Alessio SPADONI – – 4 8 2 – – 47 pts
7th NOR 214941 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 2 23 14 – – 53 pts
8th ITA 188954 Giovanni COCCOLUTO – – 13 -24 18 – – 55 pts
9th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 7 11 6 – – 57 pts
10th POL 217555 Jakub RODZIEWICZ – – 10 -32 19 – – 69 pts
49erFX Women – Day 3 – 4 Final races (51 entries)
1st GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE – – 3 5 3 1 – – 35 pts
2nd USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 1 2 1 6 – – 36 pts
3rd GBR 2 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY – – 2 1 11 -24 – – 50 pts
4th DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD and Marie THUSGAARD – – 4 3 5 5 – – 51 pts
5th NED 8 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 9 -20 4 2 – – 52 pts
6th ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 10 6 -23 3 – – 56 pts
7th ITA 202 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – -26 7 7 9 – – 63 pts
8th ARG 19 Victoria TRAVASCIO and María Sol BRANZ – – 12 9 9 4 – – 66 pts
9th BEL 240 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 5 10 12 -23 – – 71 pts
10th NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 7 15 2 15 – – 81 pts
Nacra 17 – Mixed – Day 3 – 10 races, 1 discard (16 entries)
1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 1 3 1 1 7 -9 7 1 1 1 – – 23 pts
2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 5 2 10 3 -15 1 2 3 3 6 – – 35 pts
3rd GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 3 5 3 5 1 -19 4 8 10 5 – – 44 pts
4th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ – – 2 9 6 9 3 6 1 -27 6 7 – – 49 pts
5th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA – – 6 4 -18 2 10 5 6 17 4 2 – – 56 pts
6th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 8 1 15 10 2 -17 11 4 5 4 – – 60 pts
7th DEN 71 Lin CENHOLT and KDY – – -27 27 12 4 4 4 3 2 8 8 – – 72 pts
8th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET – – 12 8 4 7 9 8 12 7 7 -15 – – 74 pts
9th ESP 28 Tara PACHECO and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – -27 27 2 17 5 7 8 6 2 3 – – 77 pts
10th NOR 41 Nicholas MARTINSEN and Martine MORTENSEN – – -27 7 20 8 8 11 14 5 9 11 – – 93 pts
Radial Women – Day 3 – 9 races 1 discard (46 entries)
1st NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 1 3 6 6 -12 9 2 2 2 – – 31 pts
2nd DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 5 1 9 11 4 -13 5 5 3 – – 43 pts
3rd HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 2 8 8 7 6 3 -14 10 7 – – 51 pts
4th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 10 6 3 15 -17 1 9 3 10 – – 57 pts
5th NOR 213841 Line Flem HÖST – – 15 10 4 1 2 -18 8 8 13 – – 61 pts
6th NED 211391 Maxime JONKER – – 9 11 -17 4 14 2 12 4 5 – – 61 pts
7th GER 210151 Hannah ANDERSSOHN – – 19 4 5 5 9 -21 3 6 12 – – 63 pts
8th SUI 216180 Maud JAYET – – 3 13 12 10 8 5 -16 9 8 – – 68 pts
9th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 25 7 1 -47 5 7 6 17 4 – – 72 pts
10th IRL 217236 Annalise MURPHY – – -47 33 20 9 1 11 1 1 1 – – 77 pts
Best GBR:
23rd GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE — 170.0 pts
Finn Men – Day 3 – 8 races, 1 discard (20 entries) – No GBR
1st NED 89 Nicholas HEINER – – 1 2 1 3 -4 1 2 1 1 – – 12 pts
2nd SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK – – 2 4 2 1 1 2 -21 2 7 – – 21 pts
3rd ARG 1 Facundo OLEZZA – – 3 3 3 2 3 3 1 4 -5 – – 22 pts
4th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN – – -8 1 8 4 2 6 4 3 3 – – 31 pts
5th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW – – 5 -7 5 5 5 5 6 6 4 – – 41 pts
6th GER 25 Max KOHLHOFF – – 4 -8 6 7 6 4 3 7 6 – – 43 pts
49er – Men – Day 3 – 3 final races, 1 discard (52 entries) – No GBR
1st DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 12 8 8 – – 40 pts
2nd NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT – – 1 -13 6 – – 42 pts
3rd FRA 8 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – -15 6 2 – – 44 pts
4th GER 2 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL – – 16 1 1 – – 49 pts
5th ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA – – 6 3 4 – – 51 pts
6th POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI – – 5 -27 10 – – 51 pts