Olympic classes at Kieler Woche – Day 3 final series results

Penultimate day of racing for the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, Laser, Radial and Finn at Kieler Woche 2020.

In the men’s Laser event, Britain’s Michael Beckett (8,1,5) takes a four point lead after three final series races.

Philipp Buhl of Germany is second and Elliot Hanson (12,4,3) in third one point back.

In the Nacra 17, leaders are Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy racked-up three race wins for a 12 point lead.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3,3,6) move into second place, with third Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany.

In the women’s 49erFX leaders Tina Lutz and Susann Beuck of Germany have a one point from Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea of the USA after 4 final series races.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (2,1,11,24) move into the third podium spot, but are just one point ahead of Ida Marie Baad and Marie Thusgaard of Denmark, and Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz of Holland.

In the women’s Radial, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland takes a 12 point lead from Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark with Maria Erdi of Hungary in third. Britain’s Daisy Collingridge is now 23rd.

No British entry in the Finn class, where Nicholas Heiner of Holland took back to back wins for a nine point lead, ahead of Nils Theuinck of Switzerland.

In the men’s 49er Danes Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen have a 2 point lead from Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt of Holland.

Final day of racing Sunday 13 September 2020 but forecast is for very strong winds

Laser Men – Day 3 – 3 Final races (79 entries)

1st GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 8 1 5 – – 30 pts

2nd GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 3 5 1 – – 34 pts

3rd GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – -12 4 3 – – 35 pts

4th PER 206115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 6 2 10 – – 44 pts

5th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 5 7 7 – – 44 pts

6th ITA 217611 Alessio SPADONI – – 4 8 2 – – 47 pts

7th NOR 214941 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 2 23 14 – – 53 pts

8th ITA 188954 Giovanni COCCOLUTO – – 13 -24 18 – – 55 pts

9th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 7 11 6 – – 57 pts

10th POL 217555 Jakub RODZIEWICZ – – 10 -32 19 – – 69 pts

49erFX Women – Day 3 – 4 Final races (51 entries)

1st GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE – – 3 5 3 1 – – 35 pts

2nd USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 1 2 1 6 – – 36 pts

3rd GBR 2 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY – – 2 1 11 -24 – – 50 pts

4th DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD and Marie THUSGAARD – – 4 3 5 5 – – 51 pts

5th NED 8 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 9 -20 4 2 – – 52 pts

6th ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 10 6 -23 3 – – 56 pts

7th ITA 202 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – -26 7 7 9 – – 63 pts

8th ARG 19 Victoria TRAVASCIO and María Sol BRANZ – – 12 9 9 4 – – 66 pts

9th BEL 240 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 5 10 12 -23 – – 71 pts

10th NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 7 15 2 15 – – 81 pts

Nacra 17 – Mixed – Day 3 – 10 races, 1 discard (16 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 1 3 1 1 7 -9 7 1 1 1 – – 23 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 5 2 10 3 -15 1 2 3 3 6 – – 35 pts

3rd GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 3 5 3 5 1 -19 4 8 10 5 – – 44 pts

4th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ – – 2 9 6 9 3 6 1 -27 6 7 – – 49 pts

5th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA – – 6 4 -18 2 10 5 6 17 4 2 – – 56 pts

6th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 8 1 15 10 2 -17 11 4 5 4 – – 60 pts

7th DEN 71 Lin CENHOLT and KDY – – -27 27 12 4 4 4 3 2 8 8 – – 72 pts

8th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET – – 12 8 4 7 9 8 12 7 7 -15 – – 74 pts

9th ESP 28 Tara PACHECO and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – -27 27 2 17 5 7 8 6 2 3 – – 77 pts

10th NOR 41 Nicholas MARTINSEN and Martine MORTENSEN – – -27 7 20 8 8 11 14 5 9 11 – – 93 pts

Radial Women – Day 3 – 9 races 1 discard (46 entries)

1st NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 1 3 6 6 -12 9 2 2 2 – – 31 pts

2nd DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 5 1 9 11 4 -13 5 5 3 – – 43 pts

3rd HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 2 8 8 7 6 3 -14 10 7 – – 51 pts

4th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 10 6 3 15 -17 1 9 3 10 – – 57 pts

5th NOR 213841 Line Flem HÖST – – 15 10 4 1 2 -18 8 8 13 – – 61 pts

6th NED 211391 Maxime JONKER – – 9 11 -17 4 14 2 12 4 5 – – 61 pts

7th GER 210151 Hannah ANDERSSOHN – – 19 4 5 5 9 -21 3 6 12 – – 63 pts

8th SUI 216180 Maud JAYET – – 3 13 12 10 8 5 -16 9 8 – – 68 pts

9th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 25 7 1 -47 5 7 6 17 4 – – 72 pts

10th IRL 217236 Annalise MURPHY – – -47 33 20 9 1 11 1 1 1 – – 77 pts

Best GBR:

23rd GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE — 170.0 pts

Finn Men – Day 3 – 8 races, 1 discard (20 entries) – No GBR

1st NED 89 Nicholas HEINER – – 1 2 1 3 -4 1 2 1 1 – – 12 pts

2nd SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK – – 2 4 2 1 1 2 -21 2 7 – – 21 pts

3rd ARG 1 Facundo OLEZZA – – 3 3 3 2 3 3 1 4 -5 – – 22 pts

4th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN – – -8 1 8 4 2 6 4 3 3 – – 31 pts

5th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW – – 5 -7 5 5 5 5 6 6 4 – – 41 pts

6th GER 25 Max KOHLHOFF – – 4 -8 6 7 6 4 3 7 6 – – 43 pts

49er – Men – Day 3 – 3 final races, 1 discard (52 entries) – No GBR

1st DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 12 8 8 – – 40 pts

2nd NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT – – 1 -13 6 – – 42 pts

3rd FRA 8 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – -15 6 2 – – 44 pts

4th GER 2 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL – – 16 1 1 – – 49 pts

5th ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA – – 6 3 4 – – 51 pts

6th POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI – – 5 -27 10 – – 51 pts

