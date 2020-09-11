Olympic classes at Kieler Woche – Day 2 results

Second day of racing for six Olympic classes at Kieler Woche 2020 – the 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17, Laser, Radial and Finn.

British competitors are taking part in four of the classes – the 49erFX, Nacra 17, Laser and Radial.

In the men’s Laser event, Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway takes a two point lead after 6 races. Britain’s Michael Beckett (2,4,6,1) moves into second, Giovanni Coccoluto of Italy is third and Elliot Hanson (7,10,1,2) in in fourth.

In the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3,15,1,2) remain in third place. Leaders are Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy on 20 points, with second Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany with 21 points.

in the women’s 49erFX leaders are Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo of Spain with 21 points, second are Tina Lutz and Susann Beuck of Germany on 23 points.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (10,3,6,1) remain in fourth place.

In the women’s Radial, Daisy Collingridge is now 20th. Marit Bouwmeester of Holland has a one point lead from Maria Erdi of Hungary with Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark third.

No British entry in the Finn class, where Nicholas Heiner of Holland with eight points leads tied with from Nils Theuinck of Switzerland . . .

Or in the men’s 49er where Danes Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen with 12 points lead from Lukasz Przybytek and Paweł Kolodzinski of Poland with 20 points.

Laser – Men – Day 2 – 6 races 1 discard (79 entries)

1st NOR 214941 Hermann TOMASGAARD – – 4 -41 1 6 1 2 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – -9 3 2 4 6 1 – – 16 pts

3rd ITA 188954 Giovanni COCCOLUTO – – 1 4 2 -8 5 4 – – 16 pts

4th GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 6 2 7 -10 1 2 – – 18 pts

5th USA 217275 Charlie BUCKINGHAM – – 3 9 5 1 7 -13 – – 25 pts

6th GER 191131 Philipp BUHL – – 2 5 6 9 3 -16 – – 25 pts

7th PER 206115 Stefano PESCHIERA – – 7 -12 4 4 3 8 – – 26 pts

8th ITA 191691 Marco GALLO – – -41 1 9 5 6 10 – – 31 pts

9th POL 217555 Jakub RODZIEWICZ – – -8 8 4 8 8 4 – – 32 pts

10th FRA 213932 Jean Baptiste BERNAZ – – 1 -41 5 2 4 21 – – 33 pts

Other GBR

16th GBR 216656 Sam WHALEY – – 4 5 -12 12 10 7 – – 38 pts

24th GBR 214490 Daniel WHITELEY – – -19 6 11 7 16 15 – – 55 pts

Radial – Women – Day 2 – 6 races 1 discard (46 entries)

1st NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 1 3 6 6 -12 9 – – 25 pts

2nd HUN 211551 Maria ERDI – – 2 -8 8 7 6 3 – – 26 pts

3rd DEN 215501 Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 5 1 9 11 4 -13 – – 30 pts

4th NOR 213841 Line Flem HÖST – – 15 10 4 1 2 -18 – – 32 pts

5th BEL 211552 Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 10 6 3 15 -17 1 – – 35 pts

6th SUI 216180 Maud JAYET – – 3 -13 12 10 8 5 – – 38 pts

7th NED 211391 Maxime JONKER – – 9 11 -17 4 14 2 – – 40 pts

8th GER 210151 Hannah ANDERSSOHN – – 19 4 5 5 9 -21 – – 42 pts

9th FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN – – 25 7 1 -47 5 7 – – 45 pts

10th POL 217327 Agata BARWINSKA – – 11 5 7 12 11 -14 – – 46 pts

GBR

20th GBR 214580 Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 12 24 -27 17 21 17 – – 91 pts

29th GBR 214906 Matilda NICHOLLS – – 23 29 22 27 23 -33 – – 124 pts

39th GBR 216402 Molly SACKER – – 20 -42 42 34 38 40 – – 174 pts

49erFX – Women – Day 2 – 7 races, 1 discard (51 entries)

1st ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 3 1 -16 2 1 1 13 – – 21 pts

2nd GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE – – 3 4 4 -7 5 3 4 – – 23 pts

3rd ITA 202 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 9 5 7 1 1 2 -15 – – 25 pts

4th GBR 2 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY – – 4 -11 1 10 3 6 1 – – 25 pts

5th NED 8 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ – – 4 -12 1 3 2 6 9 – – 25 pts

6th USA 3 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 5 6 2 4 4 5 -10 – – 26 pts

7th ARG 19 Victoria TRAVASCIO and María Sol BRANZ – – -16 7 4 7 5 7 2 – – 32 pts

8th BEL 240 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 2 9 8 5 -11 4 5 – – 33 pts

9th DEN 11 Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie OLSEN – – -19 1 10 5 2 11 5 – – 34 pts

10th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ – – 8 7 3 -9 6 9 1 – – 34 pts

Nacra 17 – Mixed – Day 2 – 7 races, 1 discard (16 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 1 3 1 1 7 -9 7 – – 20 pts

2nd GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 3 5 3 5 1 -19 4 – – 21 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 5 2 10 3 -15 1 2 – – 23 pts

4th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ – – 2 -9 6 9 3 6 1 – – 27 pts

5th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA – – 6 4 -18 2 10 5 6 – – 33 pts

6th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 8 1 15 10 2 -17 11 – – 47 pts

7th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – -13 6 9 6 13 3 10 – – 47 pts

8th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET – – -12 8 4 7 9 8 12 – – 48 pts

9th DEN 71 Lin CENHOLT and Cp LÜBECK – – -27 27 12 4 4 4 3 – – 54 pts

10th ESP 28 Tara PACHECO and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – -27 27 2 17 5 7 8 – – 66 pts

49er – Men – Day 2 – 7 races, 1 discard (52 entries) – No GBR

1st DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN – – 1 4 2 1 -12 3 1 – – 12 pts

2nd POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI – – 3 1 6 -16 3 2 5 – – 20 pts

3rd FRA 8 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 6 5 6 -10 1 7 1 – – 26 pts

4th GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF – – 2 2 3 -20 11 1 7 – – 26 pts

5th NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT – – 4 -9 1 9 3 2 7 – – 26 pts

6th GER 2 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL – – -27 10 5 1 10 3 2 – – 31 pts

7th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – 5 3 -16 13 10 1 2 – – 34 pts

8th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Seán WADDILOVE – – 7 8 5 6 6 4 -18 – – 36 pts

9th ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA – – 6 2 9 9 -14 4 8 – – 38 pts

10th AUT 4 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 11 11 8 2 2 8 -12 – – 42 pts

Finn – Men – Day 21 – 6 races, 1 discard (20 entries) – No GBR

1st NED 89 Nicholas HEINER – – 1 2 1 3 -4 1 – – 8 pts

2nd SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK – – 2 -4 2 1 1 2 – – 8 pts

3rd ARG 1 Facundo OLEZZA – – -3 3 3 2 3 3 – – 14 pts

4th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN – – -8 1 8 4 2 6 – – 21 pts

5th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW – – 5 -7 5 5 5 5 – – 25 pts

6th GER 25 Max KOHLHOFF – – 4 -8 6 7 6 4 – – 27 pts

7th NOR 1 Anders PEDERSEN – – 6 6 4 6 -10 7 – – 29 pts

8th IRL 9 Oisin McCLELLAND – – 7 5 -9 8 9 8 – – 37 pts

9th GER 595 Simon GORGELS – – 11 11 7 10 -12 9 – – 48 pts

10th POL 8 Lukasz LESINSKI – – 9 10 -12 9 8 12 – – 48 pts

