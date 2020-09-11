Fletcher successfully defends International Moth UK National title

Dylan Fletcher successfully defended his International Moth UK National Championship title with two races to spare.

With one day lost to the weather, Fletcher started the final day with a 19 point lead after 9 races . . . He finished the day with a 25 point lead after 13 races.

Race Officer David Campbell-James ran four races on the final day, which saw Fletcher add an eighth win and a second place to his score line before sitting-out the final two races.

Second place on the podium went to Brad Funk (71,4,3,4) of the USA with 39 points, and third place to Alex Adams (3, 5,4,1) on 40 points.

In fourth was Chris Draper (5,3,7,7), fifth and 1st Junior was Eddie Bridle (6,1,6,6), sixth and 1st Master Simon Hiscocks (10,6,8,3) and climbing back into seventh was Stu Bithell (2,9,1,5).

Top of the female standings was Josie Gliddon in 27th place,

Wetsuit Outlet 2020 Int Moth UK National Championship- Final after 13 races (70 entries)

1st 4635 Dylan Fletcher – WPNSA – R2 – – 14 pts

2nd 6 Bradley Funk – WPNSA – Exocet – – 39 pts

3rd 4546 Alex Adams – Castle Cove SC – Rocket SSD – – 40 pts

4th 4718 Chris Draper – WPNSA – Exocet – – 46 pts

5th 4721 Eddie Bridle – Brightlingsea SC – Thinnair – – 51 pts

6th 4386 Simon Hiscocks – PMS – Exopensive – – 67 pts

7th 4716 Stu Bithell – HLSC / PYC – Rocket R2 – – 97 pts

8th 4509 Jason Belben – Stokes Bay SC – Exocet – – 110 pts

9th 47 Ross Harvey – Hayling Island SC – Rocket R2 – – 117 pts

10th 4715 Billy Vennis-Ozanne – WPNSA – R2 – – 119 pts

11th 4766 Mike Lennon – Hayling Island SC – Thinnair – – 129 pts

12th 4676 Alistair Kissane – Howth YC – Exocet – – 129 pts

13th 4637 Paul Gliddon – Netley SC – Exocet – – 131 pts

14th 4636 Dan Ward – Stokes Bay SC – Exocet – – 172 pts

15th 4780 James Phare – Queen Mary SC – Thinnair – – 183 pts

16th 4277 Rhos Hawes – PMS – Exocet – – 197 pts

17th 4765 Jeremy Hartley – Stokes Bay SC – Exocet – – 201 pts

18th 4705 Kyle Stoneham – Thorpe Bay YC – R2 – – 204 pts

19th 4544 Matthew Lea – Rutland Water SC – Rocket SSD – – 210 pts

20th 3980 Ed Redfearn – BSC – Exocet – – 231 pts

21st 4673 David Jessop – Hayling Island SC – Exocet – – 247 pts

Full results available here . . .