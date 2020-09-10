Luna Rossa ship first AC75 to New Zealand

The first AC75 of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team, which was christened in October 2019, recently left Cagliari and is on its way to New Zealand.

The hull, the rigging and support boats has been loaded onboard a cargo-ship, which was moored directly at the base in Molo Ichnusa.

The cargo will arrive in Auckland in six weeks time.

Boat 2 will leave for New Zealand in the first week of October aboard an Antonov 124-100.

After a 38-hour flight the boat will arrive in Auckland and will be ready for the first sea-trials in the Hauraki Gulf in late October.



The Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli base in Auckland will welcome the team in a few days and will be the AC75’s New Zealand headquarters for the next six months.

The headquarters is equipped with an exclusive dock for the team’s fleet which will be joined in October by the new AC75, currently nearing completion at the Persico Marine shipyard in Bergamo.

