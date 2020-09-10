Fifth-time lucky for Alex Thomson?

In just two months’ time, British sailor Alex Thomson will take to the start line of the Vendée Globe.

Racing onboard his HUGO BOSS boat, Thomson will look to make history by becoming the first British skipper ever to win the single-handed, round-the-world yacht race.

This will be his fifth attempt to win the race.

He has been successively third and then second on the Vendée Globe, will this be the one for Alex Thomson?



The ninth edition of the Vendée Globe starts from les Sables d’Olonne, France, 8 November 2020.

The winner is expected to take 70 to 75 days to complete the 28,000 mile (about 52,000 kilometers) course around the world.

