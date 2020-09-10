Both Southampton Boat Shows Cancelled

A last minute decision by Southampton Council has forced the cancellation of the British Marine Boats2020 event, due to open Friday 11 Sept, and the cancellation of at least the first day of the Ocean Village Boat Show, which is due to run over the same dates.

On the eve of opening day, British Marine received the devastating news from Southampton City Council that the Boats2020 show could no longer go ahead due to the rising risk of COVID-19 and growing Government fears.

British Marine will be communicating with exhibitors, ticket holders and further stakeholders, and would like to thank all of them for continuing to support the event in these uncertain times.

In addition a statement from the MDL Ocean Village Boat Show read:

MDL Marinas is disappointed to announce that it’s been told by Southampton City Council that the Ocean Village Boat Show cannot proceed as planned.

If they are able to open the show later in hte week, they will contact those who have previously booked to let them know what happens next.