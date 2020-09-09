Grant Simmer reveals ‘radical new boat’ in conversation with Shirley Robertson

In the latest two part edition of Shirley Robertson’s Podcast series she talks with Grant Simmer, CEO of the British America’s Cup team, INEOS Team UK.

With their second AC75 design recently moved from the Builder to the team’s Portsmouth HQ, where it is being prepared prior to shipping to Auckland, New Zealand later this month.

Tthe big question is how different it will be compared to the first edition?

The first version of Britannia was something of a suprise when it was launched, with a very flat scow style hull and raised slab sides that contrasted with the skiff style of the New Zealand and Italian designs.

In conversation with Robertson, Simmer claimed that the new boat was “certainly different” and added, “I’m nervous but the boat is a big step forward, this new boat”.

Robertson added that the new boat had been described to her by one of the crew as . . . ‘much racier than the first one’.

Simmer was critical of the AC75 rule design process, claiming that Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa got a jump on the other two teams . . . they both produced skiff style hulls compared with the scow style of the British and American teams.

Simmer comments, “I don’t think it was right that Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa were writing the rule in isolation really . . . They had a head start on everyone and I think you can see that when you compare the boats.”

Simmer also revealed that INEOS Team UK had funding in reserve to allow their development program to continue in Auckland.

This would allow them to develop the new boat through the early races in December, when the AC36 teams will finally sail against each other, and the competitive advantages of the different designs will be seen for the first time.

INEOS Team UK will not launch the new boat in the UK, they aim to have their new boat sailing in New Zealand by mid October.

The Italian team Luna Rossa will fly their Boat 2 to New Zealand in the first week of October, expecting to sail in late October.

The USA team American Magic already have both their boats in Auckland, New Zealand.

