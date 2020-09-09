Dylan Fletcher raises the Bar at Moth Nationals

Dylan Fletcher managed to beat his daily scoring record at the 2020 Int Moth UK Nationals, with a ‘hat-trick’ of race wins on Day 3.

Fletcher now has seven race wins from nine races, and after discard he has nine points, and a 19-point lead.

This daunting advantage has set the bar high and most probably out of reach, barring breakages in the final six races.

Brad Funk (9,2,5) is in second place with 28 points and Chris Draper (5,3,4) with 31 points is in third place.

Some shuffling of the leading pack, where Alex Adams (8,5,2) holds onto fourth, while junior competitor Eddie Bridle (2,4,7) moves into fifth.

Simon Hiscocks moves into sixth place, where he heads a ‘master’ sub group of Jason Belben and Mike Lennon.

Challenging the leading pack is another junior competitor, Billy Vennis-Ozanne (4,9,6) with his best day score line moving him from 15th to 10th place.

The big loser on day 3 was Ross Harvey, crashing from fifth to 19th place after having to miss two races.

Racing continues through to Friday 15 September with six races to go.

Wetsuit Outlet 2020 Int Moth UK National Championship – Day 3 – 9 races (70 entries)

1st 4635 Dylan Fletcher – – WPNSA – – 1 1 -2 2 1 1 1 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd 6 Bradley Funk – – WPNSA – – 2 6 6 1 4 2 -9 2 5 – – 28 pts

3rd 4718 Chris Draper – – WPNSA – – 3 7 -11 3 2 4 5 3 4 – – 31 pts

4th 4546 Alex Adams – – Castle Cove SC – – -9 4 4 4 5 3 8 5 2 – – 35 pts

5th 4721 Eddie Bridle – – Brightlingsea SC – – 10 -14 5 5 3 6 2 4 7 – – 42 pts

6th 4386 Simon Hiscocks – – PMS – – 4 3 7 7 -14 9 12 7 3 – – 52 pts

7th 4509 Jason Belben – – Stokes Bay SC – – 12 15 12 8 11 7 7 -16 12 – – 84 pts

8th 4766 Mike Lennon – – Hayling Island SC – – 17 -18 18 14 8 11 6 6 8 – – 88 pts

9th 4715 Billy Vennis-Ozanne – – WPNSA – – 5 -71 14 10 23 20 4 9 6 – – 91 pts

10th 4637 Paul Gliddon – – Netley SC – – 8 12 9 17 16 -25 11 11 16 – – 100 pts

11th 4716 Stu Bithell – – HLSC / PYC – – 7 5 1 12 19 18 -24 18 22 – – 102 pts

12th 4525 Ben Clegg – – Brightlingsea SC – – -71 11 19 9 9 5 10 10 32 – – 105 pts

13th 4676 Alistair Kissane – – Howth YC – – 19 8 15 18 -22 12 16 8 11 – – 107 pts

14th 4780 James Phare – – Queen Mary SC – – 13 16 10 16 20 21 22 -24 15 – – 133 pts

15th 4765 Jeremy Hartley – – Stokes Bay SC – – 21 -33 29 27 17 17 13 12 9 – – 145 pts

16th 4562 Craig Burlton – – Netley SC – – -25 23 24 21 18 14 15 23 17 – – 155 pts

17th 4277 Rhos Hawes – – PMS – – 11 17 16 15 12 15 33 -44 43 – – 162 pts

18th 4636 Dan Ward – – Stokes Bay SC – – 27 38 53 11 7 13 3 13 -71 – – 165 pts

19th 47 Ross Harvey – – Hayling Island SC – – 15 2 3 6 6 8 58 -71 [71.0] – – 169 pts

20th 3980 Ed Redfearn – – BSC – – 20 19 20 -37 28 27 21 22 13 – – 170 pts

21st 4673 David Jessop – – Hayling Island SC – – 28 30 -71 20 10 23 30 31 14 – – 186 pts

Full results available here . . .

