Matt Sheanan reveals his love of flying in latest OnCourse

Matt Sheahan reveals his secret love of flying . . . not those packed to the doors holiday flights, but the solo free as bird, silent glider type.

Flying and high performance sailing have never been closer than in the latest America’s Cup AC75 designs.

Matt talks to Dan Bernasconi, the Emirates Team New Zealand Head of Design, and takes to the air to explain why.

Plus, he takes a look at the world’s biggest lake race the Bol D’Or Mirabaud and talks to the man who has won it seven times, double America’s Cup winner Ernesto Bertarelli.

We go boat spotting too with round the world record holder Mike Golding.

Plus, some of the news and chatter from the sailing world in Docktalk



In this episode of OnCourse:

01:34 Water & Wings

07:50 AC Update

13:12 The world’s largest lake race – Bol d’Or Mirabaud

22:55 Boat Spotting with Mike Golding

10:08 Docktalk

Related Post:

Planet Sail looks at America’s Cup developments and the Amazing Spirits