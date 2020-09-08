Looking ahead – Los Angeles reveal new logo and merchandise for LA 2028

Los Angeles, host city for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, has issued a merchandise selection featuring the new LA28 logo.

Are they perhaps hoping to cash in on the collectables market if the Los Angeles Games hit some sort of problem . . . well who thought Tokyo 2020 would really be Tokyo 202 0 1 ?

The Local Organising Committee unveiled its Games emblem with stories that celebrate sport, art and the city’s unique community.

Athletes, artists and advocates collaborated as ‘LA28 creators‘ in the development of the LA28 emblem, bringing their personal stories and dreams to life through their individual interpretations of LA.



A strong and bold L, 2 and 8 serve as the foundation for the Olympic and Paralympic emblems, with individual stories expressed through a dynamic and ever-changing “A”.

They are inspired by the infinite possibilities Los Angeles represents, honouring creativity, diversity, self-expression and inclusion.

The LA28 emblem will be shared through a collection of stories across social media (@LA28) and on the new LA28.org website.

See the full range of Los Angeles 2028 merchandise here . . .

Background Story:

The selection of Los Angeles so far ahead of the Games date is unique and was announced in July 2017 by the IOC after the selection process for the 2024 Games was hit by withdrawals.

Budapest, Hamburg and Rome withdrew, leaving Los Angeles and Paris in the selection process for the 2024 Summer Games.

At the July 2017 IOC meeting, Los Angeles announced it would withdraw from the 2024 bid race and bid exclusively for the 2028 games.

The IOC then decided to select the 2024 and 2028 Olympic host cities at the same time, with both Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 welcoming the double hosting decision.