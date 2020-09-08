Groundhog Day for Dylan Fletcher at Moth Nationals

Groundhog Day for Dylan Fletcher at the International Moth UK National Championship at WPNSA on Tuesday.

Mirroring his opening day, a second place and back to back wins, Fletcher stretches his lead to nine points after six races completed.

Brad Funk moves into second place after winning the first race of the day and then adding a 4 and 2 for a 15-point total.

Into third place comes Chris Draper with an excellent 3, 2, 4 score line and 19 points overall.

The leading pack is staying fairly exclusive, with Alex Adams (4,5,3) now fourth after adding a third-place finish in the final race, and Ross Harvey (6,6,8) gains a place, now fifth with 25 points overall.

Eddie Birdle (5,3,6) gains three places, now in sixth with Simon Hiscocks (7,14,9) seventh.

But, where there are gainers their have to losers and dropping down the leader board from second to ninth was Stu Bithell (12,19,18).

Racing continues through to Friday 15 September with 15 races scheduled.

Wetsuit Outlet 2020 Int Moth UK National Championship – Day 2 – 6 races (70 entries)

1st 4635 Dylan Fletcher – – Rocket R2 – – 1 1 -2 2 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd 6 Bradley Funk – – Exocet – – 2 -6 6 1 4 2 – – 15 pts

3rd 4718 Chris Draper – – Exocet – – 3 7 -11 3 2 4 – – 19 pts

4th 4546 Alex Adams – – Rocket SSD – – -9 4 4 4 5 3 – – 20 pts

5th 47 Ross Harvey – – Rocket R2 – – -15 2 3 6 6 8 – – 25 pts

6th 4721 Eddie Bridle – – Thinnair – – 10 -14 5 5 3 6 – – 29 pts

7th 4386 Simon Hiscocks – – Exopensive – – 4 3 7 7 -14 9 – – 30 pts

8th 4716 Stu Bithell – – Rocket R2 – – 7 5 1 12 -19 18 – – 43 pts

9th 4509 Jason Belben – – Exocet – – 12 -15 12 8 11 7 – – 50 pts

10th 4525 Ben Clegg – – Exocet – – (DNF) 11 19 9 9 5 – – 53 pts

11th 4637 Paul Gliddon – – Exocet – – 8 12 9 17 16 -25 – – 62 pts

12th 4749 Nic Asher – – Exocet – – -18 13 17 13 13 10 – – 66 pts

13th 4766 Mike Lennon – – Thinnair – – 17 -18 18 14 8 11 – – 68 pts

14th 4277 Rhos Hawes – – Exocet – – 11 -17 16 15 12 15 – – 69 pts

15th 4715 Billy Vennis-Ozanne – – R2 – – 5 (DNC) 14 10 23 20 – – 72 pts

16th 4676 Alistair Kissane – – Exocet – – 19 8 15 18 -22 12 – – 72 pts

17th 4780 James Phare – – Thinnair – – 13 16 10 16 20 -21 – – 75 pts

18th 4544 Matthew Lea – – Rocket SSD – – 14 9 13 -36 35 22 – – 93 pts

19th 4636 Dan Ward – – Exocet – – 27 38 -53 11 7 13 – – 96 pts

20th 4562 Craig Burlton – – – – -25 23 24 21 18 14 – – 100 pts

21st 4673 David Jessop – – Exocet – – 28 30 (DNC) 20 10 23 – – 111 pts

Full results available here . . .

