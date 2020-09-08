America’s Cup – Capsize for American Magic in New Zealand

American Magic are reported to have capsized on Sunday while sailing off Auckland, New Zealand.

The Kiwi news site Stuff reported that the American Magic team’s AC75 Defiant capsized while training on the eastern side of Browns Island.

This area is known as the Paddock and is the AC36 Course E area. Windspeeds were reported to be at 25 knots, gusting 30 knots.

The circumstances of the ‘capsize’ are not known, but they were apparently able to quickly recover without any damage or injury to the crew and continue sailing.

No comment was available from the team on the incident, only that the team was able to complete ‘a full session’.

The New York YC America’s Cup team American Magic, received their second AC75 boat, Patriot, in New Zealand last week.

They now have to transfer some components from Defiant onto Patriot before she can be christened and launched.

This means that the American Magic team will be off the water for three or four weeks until they are able to launch Patriot early in October.

Defiant will be kept as a reserve boat in case Patriot is damaged, and unable to race in the America’s Cup events.

Related Post:

Journeys End as Patriot arrives at American Magic AC36 base

Luna Rossa ship first AC75 on slow boat to Auckland