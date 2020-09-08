2020 Unicorn Nationals at Stokes Bay SC

Stokes Bay Sailing Club hosted the Unicorn Catamaran fleet for their 2020 National Championships.

After a challenging long-weekend event, Dan Jarman from the Locks SC eventually took top spot to retain the Mazzotti Trophy.

With winds varying from non-trapezing to full-on force 5, defending champion Dan Jarman took it all in his stride to finish overall winner, taking his sixth Unicorn Championship title.

Second place went to Gary Piper of Stokes Bay SC and third place to Brian Whitmey form Eastbourne SC.

Dan continues a strong family tradition in the class, as nearly 40 years ago at Stokes Bay, Dan’s dad Phil finished 2nd in the Nationals (Phil was the 1979 champion).

2020 Unicorn National Championship

1st Dan Jarman – GBR 1088 – Locks SC – 15 points

2nd Gary Piper – GBR 1094 – Stokes Bay SC – 19 points

3rd Brian Whitmey – GBR 1085 – Eastbourne SC – 21 points

4th William Dawson – GBR 1091 – Stokes Bay SC – 24 points

5th Paul Grattage – GBR 1062 – Stokes Bay SC – 27 points

6th Richard Beke – GBR 1100 – Queensmead SC – 37 points

7th Will Stefanou – GBR 1098 – Stokes Bay SC – 40 points

8th Julius Mach – GBR 1095 – Netley SC – 48 points

9th Iain Rogers – GBR 1092 – Bala SC – 61 points