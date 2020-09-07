RYA awarded £150,000 of National Lottery Funding from Sport England’s Tackling Inequalities Fund

The RYA has been awarded £150,000 of National Lottery Funding from Sport England’s Tackling Inequalities Fund.

This Sport England award aims to tackle inequalities in sport and physical activity and help reduce the negative impact of COVID-19.

Through this funding, RYA OnBoard and Sailability venues in England are invited to apply for grants of up to £10,000 that will be used for projects which engage with:

Lower socio-economic groups

Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities

Disabled People

People with long term health conditions

The funding is available for non-profit organisations in England only and the application criteria and application forms can be found on the RYA website at this link.

The deadline for completed application forms with supporting project plans is 21 September 2020.

Sport England are looking for the funding to be utilised and projects delivered as soon as practically possible.

They have set a date as 31 January 2021 for completion although they do understand that some projects and delivery may be slightly outside of this.

Alistair Dickson, RYA Director of Sport Development said: “We are hugely grateful to Sport England for making this funding available. We know there are many Sailability sites and OnBoard venues that will be able to use this opportunity to deliver fantastic projects to these underrepresented communities”.

More information about the RYA Sailability and RYA OnBoard programmes available here.

Related Post:

RYA to receive £300,000 extra funding from UK Sport