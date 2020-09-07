RS Feva Summer Championships goes to Zoom for confirmation

After two days of racing at Draycote Water SC, Olly Peters and Sam Webb took victory at the RS Feva Summer Championships.
Peters and Webb from Hayling Island SC finished with 36 points, with second podium place going to Rosie and Susie Sheahan with 48 points, and third place to Max Sydenham and Tristan Ahlheid with 48.5 points.
Due to a number of protests and requests for redress outstanding, further hearings will take place on Zoom during the week and so results at this time are still provisional.
After the first day of three races Felix Stewart and Liam Farrell had looked to be the in-form pair, winning the first two races before an OCS in race 3 spoilt their scoreline.
This was further set back withen a controversial result for race 4, with the protest committee giving finishing places to just three boats.
This allowed Peters and Webb to finish day 1 as overall leaders on 10 points, with Oliver and Matthew Rayner in second place with 12 points.
Despite the DNF in race 4, Peters and Webb managed to score consistantly enough – 5, 4, 1, 3, 5, 14, 4 – on day 2 to take the title.
RS Feva Summer Championships – Provisional after 8 races 1 discard (50 entreis)
1st Olly Peters and Sam Webb – Hayling Island SC – – 36 pts
2nd Rosie Sheahan and Susie Sheahan – CVLSC – – 48 pts
3rd Max Sydenham and Tristan Ahlheid – Hayling Island SC – – 48.5 pts
4th Katy Jenkins and Amelie Hiscocks – WPNSA – – 59 pts
5th Oliver Rayner and Matthew Rayner – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 63 pts
6th Finian Morris and Laura Elms – DWSC/HISC – – 67 pts
7th Ellen Morley and Hazel McDonnell – Hollowell – – 71 pts
8th Felix Stewart and Liam Farrell – Llandudno SC – – 78 pts
9th Toby aldous and Tom armstrong – Papercourt SC – – 88 pts
10th William Bailey and Toby Hatsell – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 94 pts
11th Henry Camm and Geoff Camm – Warsash SC – – 103 pts
12th Freddie Sunderland and Stella Nygard – Draycote Water SC – – 122 pts
13th Imogen Wade and Katherine Burgess – Draycote Water SC – – 122 pts
14th Charlie Gran and Freddie Covell – Hayling Island SC – – 128 pts
15th Holly Mitchell and Katy Fisher – Hayling Island SC – – 134 pts
16th Jemima Day and Edward Day – Reading SC – – 140 pts
17th Joseph Warwicker and Finley Southon – Bough Beech – – 142 pts
18th Freddie Fitzsimmons and Henry Patten – RLymYC – – 148 pts
19th Mark Jenkins Jauma and Alex Sydenham – Hayling Island SC – – 149 pts
20th Patrick Hill and Jonathan Hill – Swarkestone SC – – 150 pts