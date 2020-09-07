New builder and new sails feature at RS600 Inland Nationals

Despite these difficult times the 2020 RS600 Rooster Inland Nationals took place on Saturday 5 September at Grafham Water SC.

The event was run as a single day and what a day it turned out to be. The RS600’s enjoyed almost perfect sailing conditions, with a 10-15 knot westerly gracing all three races.

Winner was George Smith of Bough Beech SC taking two wins from the three races to finish with four points.

Second was Jamie Mawson who won the final race to finish with six pointsand in third place Ian Montague with 13 points.

This was the first event since the introduction of the Class new square top black mainsail and around half the fleet have already made the switch.

The good news is that the difference was barely spoken about as there seemed to be no discernible advantage from either, which is exactly what the class wanted. The black sail really looks the business on the water

Also at the event, was Ian Montague’s brand new boat No 1000. The first one built since the early 2000’s and now built by Boat Yard at Beer.

The second boat has just been completed and there was lots of interest from others being shown so this is clearly an important part of the RS600s future.

The RS600 Fleet is in a really good place, with an ultra modern new style sail, new boats being built and many new comers, both young and old(er) joining the fleet.

Lets hope 2021 is a little more normal and we can meet up on the water to do this again soon!

2020 RS600 Rooster Inland Nationals (21 entries)

1st 988 George Smith – Bough Beech – – 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd 810 Jamie Mawson – Notts County – – 2 3 1 – – 6 pts

3rd 1000 Ian Montague – Stone SC – – 4 4 5 – – 13 pts

4th 951 Michael Iszatt – King George SC – – 6 5 4 – – 15 pts

5th 919 Wayne Hancox – Grafham Water SC – – 5 2 10 – – 17 pts

6th 654 Ian Marshall – Bowmoor SC – – 3 7 9 – – 19 pts

7th 842 Ben Harden – Burnham SC – – 8 6 6 – – 20 pts

8th 670 Christopher Haslam – Hickling Broad SC – – 19 8 3 – – 30 pts

9th 800 Tim Cutsforth – Felpham SC – – 17 10 7 – – 34 pts

10th 648 Alistair Farman – Grafham Water SC – – 12 11 12 – – 35 pts

11th 876 Mark Healing – King George SC – – 9 13 15 – – 37 pts

12th 761 Jamie Watson – Thornbury SC – – 15 12 11 – – 38 pts

13th 713 Daniel Johnson – Weston SC – – 7 9 25 – – 41 pts

14th 918 Martyn Barrett – Rutland SC – – 13 15 13 – – 41 pts

15th 944 Olly Straker – Velociwrap Graphics – – 14 25 8 – – 47 pts

16th 979 Luke South – Emsworth – – 10 14 25 – – 49 pts

17th 920 Ben Latham – Errwood SC – – 11 25 14 – – 50 pts

18th 933 Cliff Haslam – Hickling Broad SC – – 16 16 18 – – 50 pts

19th 710 Graham Timms – Grafham Water SC – – 21 17 16 – – 54 pts

20th 837 Martin Hollinworth – SBSC – – 18 25 17 – – 60 pts

21st 815 Ed Bellamy – Grafham Water SC – – 20 25 25 – – 70 pts