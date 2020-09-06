Pete Greenhalgh claims UK MUSTO Skiff National Championship

Pete Greenhalgh had only to make sure that Bruce Keen finished safely behind him in the final race of the UK MUSTO Skiff National Championship to claim the title.
So a final race 16th place finish was no problem for Greenhalgh with Keen three places behind in 19th . . . both discarded the days results, and Greenhalgh is the 2020 European Champion.
Keen takes second, six points back and completing the podium places was Sam Pascoe.
Winner of the final race (R10) was Paul Molesworth, second Danny Boatman and in third place Ben Schooling.
Noble Marine UK MUSTO Skiff National Championships – After 10 races, 2 discard (53 entries)
1st 609 Peter Greenhalgh Warsash SC – – 35 pts
2nd 534 Bruce Keen Stokes Bay SC – – 41 pts
3rd 605 Sam Pascoe Castle Cove – – 46 pts
4th 566 Jono Shelley Ullswater YC – – 68 pts
5th 464 Euan Hurter PYC / DBSC – – 71 pts
6th 593 James Hilton Dalgety Bay SC – – 75 pts
7th 525 Andy Tarboton Henley Midmar YC – – 79 pts
8th 544 Ben Schooling Stokes Bay SC – – 80 pts
9th 556 William Maughan Chew Valley Lake SC – – 82 pts
10th 619 Stuart Keegan DRSC – – 86 pts
11th 614 Ben Clegg Brightlingsea SC – – 87 pts
12th 530 Danny Boatman Derwent SC – – 97 pts
13th 294 Mike Matthews SYC – – 100 pts
14th 582 Paul Molesworth Stokes Bay SC – – 112 pts
15th 546 Ian Trotter Derwent Reservoir SC – – 117 pts
16th 303 Rob Richardson Royal Windermere YC – – 118 pts
17th 364 Andy Rice Stokes Bay SC – – 121 pts
18th 557 Dan Vincent Stokes Bay SC – – 121 pts
19th 375 Joshua Bellben Stokes Bay SC – – 143 pts
20th 611 Neale Jones ISC – – 145 pts
Full results available here . . .
Silver Fleet:
1st place – Danny Boatman
2nd place – Mike Matthews
3rd place – Rob Richardson
Youth:
1st place – Euan Hurter
2nd place – Rob Richardson
3rd place – Joshua Bellben
Master:
1st place – Andy Rice
2nd place – Dan Vincent
3rd place – Brian Greensmith
Grand Master:
1st place – Ian Trotter
2nd place – Andrew Gould
3rd place – Seraga Samus