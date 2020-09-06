100+ Complete a great RS Tera Nationals at WPNSA

The 2020 RS Tera UK National champions are: Pro rig Toby Smith of Rutland SC and Sport rig Oliver Stratton Brown of Frensham Pond SC.

In the Pro Rig, Toby Smith won with ten points and finished ahead of Freddie Maclaverty with 13 points and Tristan Ahlheid with 15 points, after five races with 1 discard.

In the Sport Rig, Oliver Stratton Brown won with 15 points and finished ahead of Finlay Lomas-Clarke with 21 points and Jac Bailey with 24 points, after four races.

Frensham Pond SC were winners of the team trophy.

The rescheduled event took place at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy (WPNSA) on Monday 31 August and Tuesday 1 September.

RS Tera 2020 Nationals – Pro rig (44 entries)

1st Pro 3091 Toby Smith, Rutland – – -5 2 3 3 2 – – 10 pts

2nd Pro 2611 Freddie Maclaverty, Llandudno – – 1 3 -15 6 3 – – 13 pts

3rd Pro 1874 Tristan Ahlheid, Frensham Pond – – 2 5 1 7 (OCS) – – 15 pts

4th Pro 3200 Fred Salter, Gurnard – – 3 1 -22 17 1 – – 22 pts

5th Pro 2086 Nathan Russell, Royal Harwich – – 7 7 6 4 -15 – – 24 pts

6th Pro 2652 Francis Henderson, Welsh Harp – – 6 4 11 5 -18 – – 26 pts

7th Pro 2156 Ffion Bailey, Port Dinorwic – – 9 9 -10 2 9 – – 29 pts

8th Pro 2671 William James, Paignton – – 4 15 4 9 (OCS) – – 32 pts

9th Pro 2402 Rebecca Knock, Port Dinorwic – – 16 6 7 10 -33 – – 39 pts

10th Pro 2602 Matthew Rayner, Yorkshire Dales – – 12 12 -24 12 5 – – 41 pts

RS Tera 2020 Nationals – Sport rig (63 entries)

1st Sport 2392 Oliver Stratton-Brown, Frensham Pond 2 9 2 2 – – 15 pts

2nd Sport 2226 Finlay Lomas-Clarke, Frensham Pond 3 6 7 5 – – 21 pts

3rd Sport 4112 Jac Bailey, Port Dinorwic 9 3 1 11 – – 24 pts

4th Sport 3575 Freddie Sunderland, Draycote Water 1 4 11 16 – – 32 pts

5th Sport 2661 Charlotte White, Wilsonian 4 13 15 1 – – 33 pts

6th Sport 1901 Alex Sydenham, Hayling Island SC 8 20 3 6 – – 37 pts

7th Sport 3766 Macsen Barber, Neyland 20 5 6 10 – – 41 pts

8th Sport 2575 Ruby Sunderland, Gurnard 14 10 16 9 – – 49 pts

9th Sport 2162 Ben Greenhalgh, Port Dinorwic 7 1 5 PRP – – 53 pts

10th Sport 3052 Luke Rowlands, Rutland 18 7 25 8 – – 58 pts

Full results available here . . .