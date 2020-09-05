Musto Skiff Nationals – Day 2

Peter Greenhalgh of Warsash SC has a three point lead at the Noble Marine UK MUSTO Skiff National Championship.

After four races were completed on day 2 at Brixham, Greenhalgh maintains his lead after discarding a 20th.

He leads with 23 points from Bruce Keen on 26 points and Sam Pascoe with 37 points.

Race winners on day 2:

Race 3 – Euan Hurter

Race 4 – Jono Shelley

RAce 5 – Bruce Keen

Race 6 – Peter Greenhalgh

A great day of racing and 6 hours on the water, the fleet returned for a well- earned pastie and pint!

Noble Marine UK MUSTO Skiff National Championships (53 entries)

1st 609 Peter Greenhalgh – – 1 5 8 ‑20 8 1 – – 23 pts

2nd 534 Bruce Keen – – 11 1 ‑16 11 1 2 – – 26 pts

3rd 605 Sam Pascoe – – 5 3 ‑27 7 3 19 – – 37 pts

4th 464 Euan Hurter – – 9 12 1 10 9 ‑17 – – 41 pts

5th 566 Jono Shelley – – 14 9 12 1 13 ‑18 – – 49 pts

6th 614 Ben Clegg – – 2 15 ‑43 19 10 7 – – 53 pts

7th 619 Stuart Keegan – – 23 8 ‑41 13 2 8 – – 54 pts

8th 544 Ben Schooling – – 7 14 6 9 ‑37 21 – – 57 pts

9th 294 Mike Matthews – – 17 2 ‑36 4 19 25 – – 67 pts

10th 546 Ian Trotter – – 26 17 3 18 4 (RET) – – 68 pts

11th 525 Andy Tarboton – – 12 4 11 25 ‑30 16 – – 68 pts

12th 303 Rob Richardson – – 34 ‑37 18 2 7 10 – – 71 pts

13th 582 Paul Molesworth – – 18 6 ‑37 21 6 20 – – 71 pts

14th 364 Andy Rice – – 13 24 28 3 ‑38 9 – – 77 pts

15th 557 Dan Vincent – – ‑38 10 13 33 17 5 – – 78 pts

16th 500 Tom Conway – – ‑31 19 31 5 11 13 – – 79 pts

17th 593 James Hilton – – 3 27 ‑46 37 12 4 – – 83 pts

18th 556 William Maughan – – 4 30 ‑33 14 32 3 – – 83 pts

19th 530 Danny Boatman – – (BFD) 22 32 12 15 6 – – 87 pts

20th 611 Neale Jones – – 25 16 9 27 (DSQ) 11 – – 88 pts

Full results available here . . .