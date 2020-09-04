Landsail Tyres J-Cup – Champagne conditions on Day 2 in the Solent

Three races were held in The Solent for the Landsail Tyres J-Cup where fair weather and fresh breeze provided champagne conditions for the J Boat family.

Highly competitive racing was the order of the day with several classes hanging in the balance after the penultimate day of racing.

Class winners on day 2 were:

Christopher Daniels’ J/122 Juno

Chaz Ivill’s J/112 Davanti Tyres

Nick Munday’s J/97 Induljence

David Greenhalgh’s J/92 J’ronimo

Tony & Sally Mack’s J/111 McFly

John Smart’s J/109 Jukebox

Paul Ward’s J/70 Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat

Charles Thompson’s J/70 Brutus.

Racing at the Landsail Tyres J-Cup will come to a conclusion Saturday 5 September.

IRC One

IRC One has a new leader, Christopher Daniels’ J/122 Juno scored a 1-1-2 to take the lead by the narrowest of margins.

Chaz Ivill’s J/112 Davanti Tyres won the last race of the day to come within half a point of the lead, the result of a tie with James Owen’s J/99 Jet in Race 2. Mike & Sarah Wallis’ J/122 Jahmali scored three podium results to move up to third in class.

IRC Two

In IRC Two, Nick Munday’s J/97 Induljence had a stellar day with three wins and now leads the class.

A tie for first after IRC time correction in Race 3, between Induljence and J/92 J’ronimo, skippered by David Greenhalgh. J’ronimo is second in class after four races. Lawrence Barnett’s J/97 Jackeroo had three podium finishes Friday, to lift Jackeroo to third.

J/111 Class

Tony and Sally Mack’s McFly is having a tremendous regatta, winning all four races completed and are hot favourite to retain the J/111 UK National Championship.

Chris Jones’ Journeymaker II is in second place, just a point ahead of Paul Griffiths’ Jagerbomb, which had two podium finishes.

J/109 Class

In the J/109 Class, John Smart’s Jukebox scored a hat-trick of wins Friday to lead the class for the UK National Championship.

Simon Perry’s Jiraffe is now second just a point ahead of David Richards’ Jumping Jellyfish. Mike & Susie Yates’ Jago is just one point off the podium in fourth.

J/70 Class

Paul Ward’s Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat leads the J/70 Class after four races, the J/70 World Champions have scored three wins and are firm favourites to win the class.

Nick Phillips’ Chaotic is new to the class and showing great form to finish Day Two in second place. Simon Patterson’s Standfast is third. Charles Thompson’s Brutus was also in the chocolates winning Race 2.

For full results: www.j-cup.co.uk . . .

Related Post:

Landsail Tyres J-Cup – Day 1 on an already agitated Solent