Xavier Macaire wins Stage 1 of La Solitaire du Figaro

Xavier Macaire (Groupe SNEF) won the 642 nautical miles first stage of the 51st La Solitaire du Figaro.

Macaire crossed the finish line on the Baie-de-Saint Brieuc at 06:17:55hrs French time Thursday morning.

An elapsed time is 3 days 17 hrs 55 mins, finishing only 1 min 35 seconds ahead of second placed Loïs Berrehar (Bretagne CMB Performance).

Alexis Loison (Région Normandie) completed the podium at 7mins and 3 seconds after Macaire.

It is the first ever stage win for 39 year old Macaire on a Figaro solo racing career which spans ten years and which includes two overall podiums, second in 2013 and third in 2016.

Britain’s Sam Goodchild finished in 11th place, after lying eighth for much of the second half of the leg he lost three places in the final miles to the line.

As top international to lead the standings for the VIVI Trophy, he pipped Tom Dolan (Smurfitt Kappa) on the line by two seconds, the Irish skipper taking 12th.

On his return to La Solitaire for the first time for four years Australia/Britain’s Jack Bouttell (Gillot Fromagerie) was 25th.

Having been 37 miles behind the leader on Tuesday in 31st place morning Alan Roberts (Seacat Services) finished 28th with a deficit of 1 hour 1 minute behind the winner.

He finished just ahead of compatriot Phil Sharp (OceansLab) who was 29th.

La Solitaire du Figaro Stage 1 – Final Leading positions:

1st Xavier MACAIRE (Groupe SNEF), after 3 days 17 hours 17 minutes

2nd Loïs BERREHAR (Bretagne CMB Performance), after 3 days 17 hours 19 minutes

3rd Alexis LOISON (Région Normandie), after 3 days 17 hours 24 minutes

4th Armel LE CLÉAC’H (Banque Populaire), after 3 days 17 hours 28 minutes

5th Fabien DELAHAYE (Laboratoires Gilbert)

6th Tom LAPERCHE (Bretagne CMB Espoir)

7th Pierre QUIROGA (Skipper Macif 2019)

8th Tanguy LE TURQUAIS (Groupe Quéguiner – Innoveo)

9th Corentin DOUGUAND(NF Habitat)

10th Fred DUTHIL (Technique Voile / CabinandBourhis Generali)

11th Sam GOODCHILD (Leyton), (1st for Vivi Trophy)