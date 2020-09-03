Swan-shaped superyacht concept from Lazzarini

This bold new Swan-Shaped megayacht concept is sure to ruffle a few feathers . . . if it ever got built.

The 450-footer is shaped just like a swan and even comes with a detachable head that can be used as a separate boat.

The gigantic sized bird goes by the name of Avanguardia, which means “vanguard” in English.

Fitting since the megayacht is clearly at the forefront of marine design.

The concept was penned by plucky Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini of Lazzarini Design Studio.

Currently still a concept, Lazzarini claims that avanguardia could become a reality with a client willing to invest $500,000,000 in the construction.

Project Avanguardia:

design: lazzarini design studio

construction cost: $500,000,000

overall length: 137 meters

beam: 22 meters

immersion/draft: 6 meters

guests: 24

staff: 12

crew: 10

Read more by Rachel Cormack here . . .