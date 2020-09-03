Landsail Tyres J-Cup – Day 1 on an already agitated Solent

The RORC Race Team, led by PRO Stuart Childerley, completed one race for all classes before the tide changed, stirring up an already agitated Solent.
50 J Boats have entered the Landsail Tyres J-Cup and the sizeable fleet had a thrilling start to the three-day regatta with a fresh south-westerly breeze gusting over 25 knots.
Class winners on the opening day were:
Gavin Howe’s J/88 Tigris,
David Greenhalgh’s J/92 J’ronimo,
Tony & Sally Mack’s J/111 McFly,
Simon Perry’s J/109 Jiraffe
Paul Ward’s J/70 Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat.
Racing continues Friday 4 September, with lighter winds forecast for the Landsail Tyres J-Cup.
IRC One
In IRC One, three former J-Cup winners filled the podium for the first race of the regatta.
Gavin Howe’s J/88 Tigris won by just 22 seconds on corrected time from David & Kirsty Apthorp’s J/88 J-Dream. Chaz Ivill’s J/112E Davanti Tyres was third.
IRC Two
In IRC Two, David Greenhalgh’s J/92 J’ronimo revelled in the conditions to take line honours and the race win after time correction by nearly three minutes.
Nick Munday’s J/97 Induljence was second and Becky Walford’s J/92 Brenda’s J was third.
J/111 Class Nationals
In the J/111 Class, Tony & Sally Mack’s McFly opened their defence of the J/111 UK National Championship with a solid performance taking the race win.
Chris Jones’ Journeymaker II was second and Tim Tolcher’s Raging Bull 2 was third.
J/109 Class Nationals
In the J/109 Class, also their UK National Championship, Simon Perry’s Jiraffe was today’s race winner.
Mike & Susie Yates’ Jago was second and David Richards’ Jumping Jellyfish was third.
J/70 Class
Paul Ward’s Eat, Sleep, J, Repeat won a high-speed encounter in the J/70 Class.
Nick Phillips racing RTYC Charter boat Chaotic, only racing in a J/70 for the second time, was runner up. Tim Collins racing EV Experts was third.