Kieler Woche to host over 700 dinghies at revamped regatta

If things go to plan, and not much does in the sailing world these days, Kiel Week will kick off on Saturday 5 September with over 700 dinghies competing.

The international classes, 505, Flying Dutchman, Europe, Musto Skiff, 420, Contender, J24 etc take the first week from 5 to 8 September,

The Olympic classes – 49er, FX, Nacra 17, Laser, Radial and Finn take the second week starting from Thursday 10 through 13 September.

All of this dinghy activity is in addition to the Keelboat and Offshore racing and the traditional shore-side carnival type activity with Covid-19 restrictions still in force . . . how do they do it?

They have limited entries but this is still an enormous event, both on land and sea.

There are still dozens of culture and music events this year but with more limited numbers than usual and booking required.

For the sailing, Part 1 has 325 dinghies entered, and Part 2 has 410 (255 in the Olympic classes) dinghies, plus over 100 Offshore yachts.

Some Team GB selected competitors are entered in the Olympic events:

49er (61 entries) – No GBR but three Irish teams.

49er FX (61 entries) – GBR entry Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey

Finn (25 entries) – No GBR, one Irish entry.

Nacra 17 (28 entries) – GBR entry John Gimson and Anna Burnet

Laser Std (110 entries) – GBR entry includes Elliot Hanson, and seven other Brits

Radial Women (60 entries) – GBR entry includes Alison Young and four other Brits.

Note:

British competitors will also be taking part in the 2020 Forward WIP 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships, being held at the Union-Yacht-Club Attersee, Lake Attersee, Austria, from 28 Sep to 4 Oct.

The rescheduled 470 European and World Championship at El Arenal, Mallorca, 1 to 10 October have been cancelled.

