Finn European Championship – Scott and Wetherell lead on day 1

Giles Scott, the defending champion, takes a seven point lead on day 1 of the Finn 2020 European Championship.

With the Open and Masters fleets combined to give a 70 strong start line, Britain’s Giles Scott won the opening race and Henry Wetherell took second for a British 1 – 2.

In third place was Tom Ramshaw of Canada, with Zsombor Berecz of Hungary fourth and Nenad Bugarin of Croatia fifth.

Race 2 went to Argentina’s Facundo Olezza Bazan with Scott taking second to confirm his overall lead.

Third place went to Deniss Karpak od Estonia, fourth was Spain’s Joan Cardona and fifth Alejandro Muscat also of Spain.

Overall Scott leads by seven points from Wetherell, with Muscat a point back in third and Berecz in fourth.

Not a good start for Nicholas Heiner (13, 14) who is down in 12th, or for Jonathan Lobert (8, 25) in 17th place.



Leading the Masters event is Sweden’s Olof Lundqvist (37, 35) in 34th place in the overall fleet.

Top U23 competitor is Joan Cardona in eighth place overall.

Finn 2020 European Championship – Day 1 after 2 races (70 entries)

1st GBR Giles Scott – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR Henry Wetherell – – 2 8 – – 10 pts

3rd ESP Alejandro Muscat – – 6 5 – – 11 pts

4th HUN Zsombor Berecz – – 4 10 – – 14 pts

5th CRO Nenad Bugarin – – 5 11 – – 16 pts

6th EST Deniss Karpak – – 14 3 – – 17 pts

7th SUI Nils Theuninck – – 12 6 – – 18 pts

8th ESP Joan Cardona Méndez – – 18 4 – – 22 pts

9th RUS Arkadiy Kistanov – – 9 13 – – 22 pts

10th ARG Facundo Olezza Bazan – – 22 1 – – 23 pts

11th FIN Oskari Muhonen – – 15 12 – – 27 pts

12th NED Nicholas Heiner – – 13 14 – – 27 pts

13th ESP Pablo Guitián Sarria – – 19 9 – – 28 pts

14th CAN Tom Ramshaw – – 3 26 – – 29 pts

15th CRO Josip Olujic – – 10 22 – – 32 pts

16th CZE Ondřej Teplý – – 17 15 – – 32 pts

17th FRA Lobert Jonathan – – 8 25 – – 33 pts

18th GER Max Kohlhoff – – 16 17 – – 33 pts

19th SWE Max Salminen – – 11 24 – – 35 pts

20th CRO Milan Vujasinovic – – 7 29 – – 36 pts

Full results available here . . .