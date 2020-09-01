La Solitaire du Figaro after The Rock the rich get richer

Leaders of La Solitaire du Figaro rounded the Fastnet Rock at 18:30 hrs Tuesday . . .

First round was French skipper Xavier Macaire (Groupe SNEF) just ahead of Armel Le Cleach (Banque Populaire) who made an amazing recovery from his poor start.

They continue in a very tight pack, with 18 of the leading pack within 10 nm, on the return to the finish back at Baie de Saint-Brieuc, France.

In third place is Frederic Duthil (Technique Voile), fourth Corentin Douguet (NF Habitat) and fifth Tom Laerche (Bretagne CMB Espoir), all within 3 nm of the leader.

Irish skipper Tom Dolan (Smurfit Kappa) has dropped back to eighth.

And not much good news for the Brits with Sam Goodchild (Leyton) in 11th, Phil Sharp (OceansLab) 17th, Jack Boutell (Fromagerie Gillot) 23rd and Alan Roberts (Seacat Services) is 29th.

For all the 35 skippers now the big challenge is managing themselves on a fast reach back to Saint Quay Portrieux where they left Sunday afternoon.

The fleet is expected to compress significantly in the final miles to the line.

