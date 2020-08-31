RS Aero UK Open & Nationals Championship – Final Day

Final day of the RS Aero UK Open and National Championships at Eastbourne Sovereign SC.

The Aero 7 title went to Sam Whaley of Swanage SC, and the Aero 5 title to Mike Wood RAF Sailing Association.

In the Masters, Neil Peters was the Aero 7 winner and Gareth Griffiths first Grand Master.

Tim Rush was the Aero 5 Masters winner, Jane Peckham first Lady and Johnny McKeown first Grand Master.

In the Aero 7 championship Whaley finished the ten races with a comfortable 13 point lead ahead of Pete Barton, who had a forgettable UFD, DNC sort of day.

Third podium place going to Tim Hire who edged out Dominic Hall on count back.

In the Aero 5 championship, Mike Wood had a ten point lead ahead of Andrew Frost in second place.

And Leo Wilkinson moved up to take the third podium spot.

RS Aero 5 – After 10 races 2 discard (44 entries)

1st 2697 Mike Wood, RAFSA 19 pts

2nd 1312 Andrew Frost, Sutton Bingham SC 29 pts

3rd 2105 Leo Wilkinson, Maidenhead SC 33 pts

4th 2966 David Peaty, Draycote Water SC Y 47 pts

5th 1209 David Ellis, Lymington Town SC 48 pts

6th 1096 Harrison Pye, Draycote Water SC 56 pts

7th 3303 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson, Maidenhead SC 61 pts

8th 3042 Jonathan Bailey, Grafham Water SC Y 73 pts

9th 1164 Matthew Taylor, Brightlingsea SC 85 pts

10th 3342 Jack Miller, Felpham SC 88 pts

RS Aero 7 – After 10 races 2 discard (57 entries)

1st 1224 Sam Whaley, Swanage SC 13 pts

2nd 3193 Peter Barton, Lymington Town SC 26 pts

3rd 2439 Tim Hire, RLymYC Y 43 pts

4th 3183 Dominic Hall, Hayling Island SC 43 pts

5th 73 Noah Rees, Lymington Town SC 46 pts

6th 3174 Greg Bartlett, Starcross YC 48 pts

7th 3306 Neil Peters, Pevensey Bay SC M 89 pts

8th 3023 Richard Watsham, Starcross YC 90 pts

9th 3200 Ben Hutton-Penman, Hayling Island SC Y 95 pts

10th Keith Erscritt, Yorkshire Dales SC M 96 pts

