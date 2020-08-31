Olympic Flame goes on display in Tokyo museum

The Olympic flame for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games has been put on public view in a Tokyo museum.

A ceremony marking the event was held at the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo, attended by Japanese Olympic Committee head Yamashita Yasuhiro and the Minister for Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Hashimoto Seiko.

It will be kept inside a lantern in the Olympic Museum for the next two months. Visitors are required to book in advance to see it.

The flame was brought to Japan from Greece in March.

It has been kept in Tokyo after the torch relay in Japan was cancelled following the decision to put off the 2020 Games for one year.

The rescheduled Olympics will now officially open on 23 July, followed by the Paralympics from 24 August 2021.

Related Post:

Tokyo Olympic Rings are on the move

Shirley Robertson talks with Six Olympic Medalists