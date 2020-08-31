America’s Cup – American Magic fly new AC75 to Auckland

American Magic are looking to be the first of the America’s Cup challengers to get their second boat down to New Zealand.

Scuttlebutt.com reported that America’s Cup challenger American Magic were seen to be loading their second boat on an Antonov An-124 at T. F. Green International Airport (Warwick, RI) for transport to Auckland, New Zealand.

The American Magic team are already in Auckland, sailing with their first AC75, Defiant.

The Italian Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa, recently announced that they had closed their base in Cagliari, Sardinia, to move to Auckland.

The British AC36 team, INEOS Team UK, have moved their second AC75 from the builder into their UK HQ, to complete fitting out and are expected in Auckland by the end of September.

