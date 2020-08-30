RS Aero UK Open & Nationals Championship – Penultimate Day

Day 3 of the RS Aero UK Open and National Championships at Eastbourne Sovereign SC.

Sam Whaley leads the Aero 7 fleet with Peter Barton nine points back in second place after they each won a race.

In third place is Tim Hire moving ahead of Greg Bartlett who is tied on 27 points with Dominic Hall.

In the Aero 5 fleet, Mike Wood keeps his lead, now five points ahead of second placed Andrew Frost with David Peaty holding onto third.

Jack Miller of Felpham SC continues to chase down the leaders, now up into sixth place, but its a big ask to reach the podium.

In the Masters, Neil Peters leads the Aeros 7 and Tim Rush the Aero 5.

RS Aero 5 – After 8 races 2 discard (44 entries)

1st 2697 Mike Wood, RAFSA 10 pts

2nd 1312 Andrew Frost, Sutton Bingham SC 15 pts

3rd 2966 David Peaty, Draycote Water SC Y 20 pts

4th 2105 Leo Wilkinson, Maidenhead SC 22 pts

5th 1209 David Ellis, Lymington Town SC 34 pts

6th 3342 Jack Miller, Felpham SC 35 pts

7th 3303 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson, Maidenhead SC 40 pts

8th 1096 Harrison Pye, Draycote Water SC 41 pts

9th 1551 Euan Etheridge, Lymington Town SC Y 52 pts

10th 1164 Matthew Taylor, Brightlingsea SC 53 pts

RS Aero 7 – After 8 races 2 discard (57 entries)

1st 1224 Sam Whaley, Swanage SC 6 pts

2nd 3193 Peter Barton, Lymington Town SC 15 pts

3rd 2439 Tim Hire, RLymYC Y 25 pts

4th 3174 Greg Bartlett, Starcross YC 27 pts

5th 3183 Dominic Hall, Hayling Island SC 27 pts

6th 73 Noah Rees, Lymington Town SC 30 pts

7th 3023 Richard Watsham, Starcross YC 53 pts

8th 3306 Neil Peters, Pevensey Bay SC M 65 pts

9th 2836 JamesRusden, Highcliffe SC 73 pts

10th 3003 Ben Rolfe, Burghfield SC 76 pts

Full results available here . . . (pdf)