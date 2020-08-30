Melges 32 World Championship for Martin Reintjes of Italy

Martin Reintjes of Italy and his team took the Melges 32 World Championship title in Villasimius.



Rewarded for consistency, since they did not score any wins in the nine races held during the event, the Caipirinha ‘crew dressed in yellow’ never finished beyond sixth place.

Germany’s Christian Schwoerer, winner of the World Title in 2019, finished just one point behind Reintjes.

Jan-Jesper Wagner of Germany was in 3rd place overall and also first Corinthians.

MELGES 32 World Championship Marina di Villasimius – Final after 9 races

1st ITA 186 Martin Reintjes 29 pts

2nd GER 229 Christian Schwoerer 30 pts

3rd GER 215 Jan Jasper Wagner – Maximilian Stein C 36 pts

4th MON 181 Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 37 pts

5th NOR 212 Fritz Homann 38 pts

6th SUI 236 Luigi Giannattasio 44 pts

7th ITA 191 Edoardo Pavesio – Vanni Pavesio 48 pts

8th POL 204 Waldemar Salata C 57.4 pts

9th ITA 194 Andrea Lacorte 60 pts

10th GER 225 Max Augustin C 60 pts

11th HUN 234 Árpád Schatz 61 pts

12th ITA 201 Flavio Campana – Alessandro Lotto 64 pts

